A built-in cat tunnel is just one of the clever design features that transformed this kitchen into a bright space that brings the family together

Sometimes the best transformations come from the toughest spaces where you have to think creatively to make the space work harder and the budget go further. That was the case with homeowners Charlotte and Matt's kitchen extension ideas.

Their previous space was cramped, narrow and dark. The brief from homeowners Charlotte and Matt to their architect, Hanna Zminkowska, partner at Zminkowska De Boise Architects, was to transform the space on a tight budget using the same footprint.

'Charlotte and Matt wanted to create a space that felt like the complete opposite: spacious and open, filled with natural light and with a much stronger connection to the garden beyond,' explains Hanna.

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The lack of storage was also a factor, and one of the specifications was to incorporate a cat tunnel and flap. Clever design features were needed to take a small kitchen that didn't work for the family, into one that felt bright and welcoming.

Deciding on the best layout

(Image credit: ZDB Architects © Martina Ferrera)

'The project had a modest budget, so one of the main challenges was ensuring we remained mindful of this throughout every stage of the design process,' says Hanna. 'Our approach was very much about an economy of means – working carefully with what already existed rather than against it.'

The existing space had a rear extension that was cold in the winter and hot in the summer. It had single-glazed doors and a plastic roof light. Instead of enlarging the footprint, Hanna set out to transform the space they had. The original extension was removed and a new opening was formed in the outrigger wall with a split-level plan introduced to deal with an existing change in level.

'We initially explored a couple of different layout options, including one where the kitchen and dining spaces were reversed. Charlotte and Matt then took a few weeks over the Christmas and New Year period to reflect on which direction felt right for them. Once the layout was agreed, they placed a huge amount of trust in us and were very open to our ideas and suggestions around materials, fittings, lighting and furniture, which made the process highly collaborative and enjoyable.'

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(Image credit: ZDB Architects © Martina Ferrera)

'We embraced the split-level floorplate and used it to our advantage, with the island set at seated table height on the living and dining side within the existing outrigger, before stepping down into the extension where the kitchen worktops sit at standard standing height,' explained Hanna.

A wide aluminium framed window and elongated roof light both allow a huge amount of natural light to pour in.

A scheme of muted shades and gentle textures

(Image credit: ZDB Architects © Martina Ferrera)

Connecting to the garden was a key element, as was keeping the interior feeling light and spacious. As such, a colour palette of muted tones was chosen – plaster pinks, whites and grey-green kitchen units. Birch plywood for the cabinetry and oiled engineered oak parquet for the flooring added warmth.

This natural palette is subtle yet highly impactful in this new space. The kitchen units were from DIY Kitchens, and Charlotte and Matt chose a handleless design for a seamless finish. White worktops on the units and island help lift the scheme further. Lino was used on the floor in the kitchen space; for similar try B&Q's concrete effect anti-slip vinyl floor covering sheets.

Space solutions

(Image credit: ZDB Architects © Martina Ferrera)

With space being tight, as they used the same existing footprint, clever solutions were needed to add more storage.

'One of the biggest changes for us as a family has actually been the storage,' explains Charlotte. 'By converting one of the darker reception rooms into a small pantry and small utility room, the house functions so much better for busy family life and all the things that come with it. It means the main open-plan space is much easier to keep tidy and enjoyable to spend time in – and the built-in cat flap is definitely a fun detail!'

(Image credit: ZDB Architects © Martina Ferrera)

The pantry has slightly curved shelving which helps it to flow visually. The white tiles match the kitchen's and sit in-between the different sized 'pocket's' of storage that allow for various sized items to be stored perfectly – including the wine!

Spaces for all of the family

(Image credit: ZDB Architects © Martina Ferrera)

'We all have different favourite parts of the space. Matt likes to sit in the corner armchair and usually has to evict the cat first!' says Charlotte. 'I particularly love the window seat and use it throughout the day, whether for a quiet morning tea or just a moment to pause.'

Sophia enjoys sitting at the kitchen island to sew and loves that her dollhouse is tucked away inside one of the large cupboards, where she can open the doors and play. She’s also very attached to the dining bench and armchair.

'Samuel often sits at the table using the computer, and everything can easily be packed away afterwards into the built-in storage,' explains Charlotte. 'As a family, we enjoy eating together much more now too, and we’ve filled the cupboards with board games that we can pull out and play together.'

A connected space

(Image credit: ZDB Architects © Martina Ferrera)

'This newly renovated space has completely transformed how we use the downstairs of our home,' shares Charlotte. 'The garden now feels much more connected to the house; we love it, so we live far more inside-outside than before. It’s also made it much easier to have friends over, as there’s finally enough space for everyone to gather comfortably.'

A rain chain was added outside. 'Rainwater is guided via a spout and chain into a sunken, plant-filled patio – an intentional detail that encourages the family to enjoy texture and atmosphere even on grey, wet days,' says Hanna.

If you'd like to try a rain chain, check out Amazon's rain chain water collector in dark brown aluminium alloy with 16 rings per meter, £32.99.

Get the look

Liquida VT71BR Brushed Brass Single Lever Square Neck Swivel Spout Kitchen Tap £58.99 on B&Q The brushed brass finish on this tap teamed with the modern square-neck design will add a contemporary feel to your kitchen. Dunelm Lara Dining Chair Was £109, now £87.20 at Dunelm Copy Charlotte and Matthew's dining chair with this similar design. It has a beech wood frame and comfy curved back with a modern style. John Lewis Pleated Glass Globe Ceiling Light, White/Chrome £120 at John Lewis This beautiful contemporary pendant light will look great over a dining table. Made from matt opal duplex glass it has a lovely glow when illuminated.

Charlotte and Matt's kitchen and living/dining area have been transformed into a beautiful, light-filled space that suits the whole family. 'Before the renovation, the space felt cramped, dark and slightly oppressive. Now we use it constantly,' says Charlotte.