Do you really need a separate fan, heater, air conditioner, purifier and dehumidifier or can one appliance really do it all? I’ve weighed up the pros and cons to help you decide

Whatever kind of air environment you want to create in your home, you can probably buy an appliance to help you achieve it. Whether it's one of the best fans to help circulate fresh air, a purifier to remove allergens or a dehumidifier to help banish damp, there's a product solution.

However, if you need a fan or air conditioner in the summer, a heater and dehumidifier in the autumn and winter, as well as a purifier all year round, then that's a lot of appliances to find space for and it can easily feel like clutter.

More and more, you can find these functions grouped together in single appliances, which is great from a space-saving point of view, but is a combined appliance really as good as a single function one? As well as having tried individual and multi-purpose appliances myself, I've also reached out to the experts to weigh up the pros and cons.

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What are the benefits of having a fan, heater, air conditioner and dehumidifier in one appliance?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

There are lots of benefits at choosing an appliance that offers multiple different functions.

Firstly, despite the fact that they are more expensive than single function alternatives, multi-function appliances that offer cooling, purification, heating and dehumidification are usually more cost-effective than buying each of the appliances individually.

Cost-per-use is also usually lower too as you could use the multi-function appliance year round, rather than just for a few weeks depending on the season. For example, Dyson's HP1 combines fan, heater and air purifier functionality in a single appliance. While it costs more than £500, you could easily spend that buying a fan, heater and purifier of similar quality.

In addition to making sense if you intend to use the extra functions over the course of the year, they 'can reduce upfront outlay versus buying separate appliances, cut clutter, and save storage space,' says Meaco's Chief Product Officer, Chris Michael. 'They can also reduce running costs in practice because you can run the mode you actually need at the time.'

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What are the disadvantages of having a fan, heater, air conditioner and dehumidifier in one appliance?

Russell Hobbs RHBLDL25 Bladeless Fan Heater offers decent air circulation in fan mode as well as an effective heat mode (Image credit: Future PLC/ Sarah Handley)

But while there are undoubtedly benefits to buying a single appliance that offers a range of functions, there are some downsides to consider before you buy.

Multi-purpose units can be sizable, bulky and heavy, especially if they have air conditioning functionality. While they may still be portable, this can make them challenging to move up and downstairs. This is especially the case when it comes to portable air conditioners.

It may also be that you don't have use for all of the functions your unit provides. For example, if your home doesn't struggle with excess moisture then you might not need a dehumidification function.

Or if youre home is well insulated and holds onto heat well, a heating function may not get used that often, in which case, it may be more cost effective to buy an appliance that is dedicated to the function that you need. You might also already have a couple of air quality appliances, in which case you may be doubling up unnecessarily.

But for me, based on my own experience, the biggest downside is that not all of the functions on a combined appliance are as good as their standalone counterparts. I find this particularly apparent on portable air conditioners with fan and dehumidifier functionality. The air conditioner is usually the star of the show, while the fan especially is louder and not as powerful as a standalone fan. I always tend to see the dehumidifier as a bonus feature rather than of equal standard as the air conditioner.

While most portable air conditioners will come with a fan mode, they aren't usually as good as some of the best fans around, like the Meaco Sefte pedestal air circulator (Image credit: Future PLC/Sarah Handley)

Ideal Home's Senior Digital Editor Jenny McFarlane (who's been reviewing and writing about air quality products for years), agrees, saying: 'I'm always a little wary of appliances that try to do too many things at once, and that's true of dehumidifiers with built in air purification.

'I've tested enough dehumidifiers to know that more features don't necessarily make for a better appliance, because most importantly, a dehumidifier needs to be really good at getting excess moisture out of the air.

'Having an air purifier function is a really nice bonus though, but it wouldn't sway me to buy a combo appliance if the extraction performance isn't as powerful as it should be.'

Finally, it's important to think about your air quality needs around your home before deciding on a combined or single function appliance. Maybe you need a dehumidifier in a poorly insulated part of your home, and an air purifier in the bedroom to help with allergies. If that's the case then a single appliance may not be suitable.

Instead a dedicated dehumidifier for the room that has issues with excess moisture, and a separate air purifier for the bedroom would be a better and more sustainable set up. Just make sure you weigh up whether a dehumidifier or purifier will be best for your home before you commit.

What is worth buying in a single unit?

If you aren't after something whisper quiet, then opting for a dual purpose fan and heater can be an effective way to get more use our of your appliance over the course of the year. These are available in slimline designs that won't take up too much room and are usually light enough to move around with relative ease.

If you can find an air conditioner that also offers a heat mode, and you are short on storage space then it's worth investing. Air conditioners can be bulky and hard to store, but if you can find use for it over the winter months, then you don't have to worry about packing it away.

For a dehumidifier, where it's effectiveness will be paramount if you want value for money, you may find that you need a standalone appliance. However, we were very impressed with the Meaco Arete Two dehumidifier that has a purification function when we put it through it's paces.