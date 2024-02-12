Aldi is selling a window vacuum for half the price of similar versions – it's perfect for tackling window condensation

Aldi is selling an electric window cleaner (otherwise known as a window vacuum) that is the perfect solution to helping you get rid of condensation on your windows – and it's less than £20.

Whether we like it or not, condensation is something that affects us all – our windows being the main culprit when the cold weather hits. If, like us, you've been frantically trying to figure out how to get rid of damp, we think a window vacuum is an essential tool to add to your kit to get rid of condensation on windows right off the bat.

Our e-commerce editor, Molly Cleary, has already sung the praises of using a window vacuum for condensation, so when we spotted this bargain buy launching at Aldi, we had to jump at the opportunity to see what it's all about.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi electric window cleaner

Aldi's Electric Window Cleaner is priced at just £19.99 and is ideal for tackling the job of cleaning windows, mirrors, and other smooth surfaces (like the not-so-easy task of cleaning a shower screen).

The appliance has an extra-wide rubber lip with an integrated suction nozzle and up to 45 minutes of run time on its rechargeable battery. It also features a detachable water waste tank – all contributing to a smooth and efficient cleaning experience.

Better yet, Aldi's offering is considerably cheaper than similar coveted models, like the Karcher WV 1 Window Vac, which is currently on sale at Amazon for £40. For less than £20, you get all the benefits of an efficient window vacuum at a budget-friendly price.

Aldi's electric window cleaner comes in two different colourways – black or white – to suit whatever your preferred colour scheme is and will be landing in Aldi stores nationwide on the 15th of February.

The window vacuum will be launching alongside some other Aldi products we've been keeping an eye on, like the budget supermarket's IKEA RASKOG trolley dupe and their SonicScrubber alternative.

Needless to say, it's a good time to be a cleaning fanatic this February given all of Aldi's affordable offerings, all of which promise to make the job easier.