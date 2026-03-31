Denise Welch slams London council for failing to collect her son’s bins – this is what you *actually* should do if your bin isn’t collected

Lose Women star Densie Welch has gone viral this week after she called out Brent Council for failing to collect her son’s bins and accusing one of the workers of swearing at her son. So, we’ve asked the experts exactly what you should do if your waste collection is missed.

With new recycling rules coming into effect this month, it’s important that you clue yourself up on everything you can and can’t put in your bins - or risk your waste not being collected. Which, as Denise demonstrated on X (formerly Twitter), can be particularly frustrating.

The TV star was left fuming on her son’s behalf, stating his bins hadn’t been collected in three weeks. This is what you should do if you find yourself in the same situation.

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In a now-deleted tweet posted on 30 March 2026, Denise said: ‘Hi @brent_council. You haven’t emptied my son’s bins in 3 weeks. Any attempts at due process have failed.’

Denise has two children, whom she shares with Benidorm actor Tim Healy, 1975 frontman Matty Healy and actor Louis Healy. She did not confirm which son the post was about.

So @Brent_Council has responded thank you. And I appreciate all of your comments which have made me laugh 🤣🤣🤣🤣👏❤️❤️❤️🤣🤣March 30, 2026

The post was taken down just a few hours after it was posted, with Denise confirming that Brent Council had been in touch. She thanked fans for commenting and making her laugh.

While this viral post has triggered lots of jokes and speculation, with many fans pondering the state of Matty Healy’s bins, I decided to find out what you should actually do if you council miss a waste collection. And no, the experts do not recommend taking to X.

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What to do if your bin isn't collected

‘If your bin collection is missed, the first thing I’d say, before the frustration takes over, is to approach it calmly. These things do happen, and how you respond makes all the difference,’ explains Rachel Watkyn, OBE, recycling and sustainability expert and founder of Tiny Box Company .

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Start by checking your local council’s website; most now have a simple way to report a missed collection, often with a guaranteed return window. Do this promptly, as timing can affect whether they’ll come back the same week.

‘In the meantime, it’s about staying practical. Ensure your waste is securely stored, lids closed, bags tied to avoid attracting pests or creating unnecessary mess. If capacity becomes an issue, consider consolidating waste or temporarily using a neighbour’s spare space if appropriate. Community spirit goes a long way in moments like this.

‘What I always encourage, both in business and at home, is to see these small disruptions as opportunities to be proactive rather than reactive. A quick report, a tidy solution, and a measured mindset will resolve things far more effectively than stress ever will. And if it becomes a recurring issue, that’s when it’s worth raising it more formally; consistency and standards matter, whether you’re running a company or simply managing your household.’

(Image credit: Future PLC)

If a recycling collection is missed, simply head to your local council website to report it. In the meantime, there are ways to make more space in a recycling bin to help maximise space for the excess waste.

You should also first check that your bin wasn’t refused for any reason, such as contamination (having the wrong items in it), being too heavy or incorrect placement. You should also check online to see if your entire street has been missed.

It’s important to rinse your recycling and ensure each item is in the correct bin, as this can affect whether your bin is taken or not. If your bin is missed, bear in mind that different councils have different rules on how long you have to report the missed collection. For example, my local council is Bristol City, and if my collection is missed, I have between 5 pm on the day of the missed collection and 5 pm the next working day to report it.

If the council does not respond or rectify the issue within a reasonable timeframe, you can make a formal complaint, which can be escalated to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman . You can also take your rubbish to a local waste centre if you don’t have the space to wait for it to be collected during the following cycle.