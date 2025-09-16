I used to dread spider season, then I got a spider catcher – it's the easiest, kindest way to deal with spiders in your house

Look, I'll admit it, I'm not the bravest when it comes to spiders, and I'm not too proud of it. My rational mind knows I'm bigger than them, and when I see one in my house, I try to remind myself that they're just looking for a warm place to stay, but that doesn't stop me from leaping onto the nearest chair and calling for back up. Enter my trusty spider catcher, £10.99 from Amazon.

However, after one too many encounters, I realised I needed to take control and figure out how to get rid of spiders in my house on my own, and this was the perfect tool to do just that.

There are lots of different spider catchers on the market, and these clever little gadgets let you gently scoop the spider up and carry them outside at arm's length. They are the perfect compromise. The spider gets to live another day, and I reclaim my home without too much drama. And because of this, it has become a household essential, and here's why.

Spider catcher with 65cm extra long handle £10.99 at Amazon UK

There's no need to squish

Even though I'm a big wimp of a woman when it comes to tackling spiders head-on but I could never bring myself to squash one. Especially because the ones I'm dealing with at the moment are humungous.

I hate the idea of the mess (especially if they are massive), the guilt (I try and respect all living things), and the thought of them making a run for it mid-squash.

So using a spider catcher is just so much kinder. Most models use soft bristles or a simple suction that gently lifts the spider up so I can relocate it outside. I usually choose an area outside that's somewhat cosy, like under leaves, in a bush or hedge or in undergrowth, so they don't make a beeline for indoors again...

The Lakeland Dry:Soon foldable heated airer folded down to 28cm (Image credit: Getty)

The long handle saves me from getting too close

What I actually find the most valuable thing about my spider catcher is the long handle. Mine gives me 65cm of distance, which feels like a comfortable buffer between me and the critter (dependent on the size of the eight-legged specimen, that is).

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I don't have to get too close or risk them bolting in my direction - I just hover, click the brush open, capture and take them out to the garden.

(Image credit: Getty)

My kids actually like using it too, and I've noticed it's helped us all to be less afraid of spiders. I'm a work in progress...

Plus, the humble spider catcher can also be used for other creepy crawlies you find trapped in your home. It can help lift away wasps trapped against the window, bees looking for a way out, moths flapping around a lampshade, and even the odd daddy long-legs.

It's quick, clean and completely guilt-free, and it's the perfect solution for this spider season.

Alternative spider catchers

This is not the only spider catcher on the market. Here are my top picks so you can start catching them all.

Will you be getting your hands on one of these spider catchers? Let us know in the comments.