Does the wattage of a vacuum cleaner matter? Experts reveal whether these numbers can affect its performance

It’s easy to assume that a vacuum cleaner either does a good job…or it doesn’t. But the reality is that there’s a lot more going on under the surface that ultimately affects a machine's performance. That’s why it’s well worth understanding vacuum wattage and why it matters.

Whether you already have one of the best vacuum cleaners and want to learn a little more about the ins and outs of your machine, or you’re trying to choose a vacuum cleaner and are comparing your options, you’ll know that there are so many different vacuums on the market. They range from basic and affordable to high-tech and expensive - with different wattages to boot.

With the ability to affect suction power and your energy bills, understanding vacuum cleaner wattage is surprisingly important. To help you get to grips with it, this is everything you need to know about the current EU rules around wattage, the ideal vacuum cleaner wattage, and where you’ll find all of the information you need.

What is vacuum cleaner wattage?

Vacuum cleaner wattage (abbreviated to W) is the maximum amount of power the appliance - in this case, a corded vacuum cleaner - will draw from your plug socket. This is essentially the same as other electrical appliances in your home too.

The higher the wattage of the vacuum cleaner, the higher the amount of energy it will use to work at its full potential.

Mitchell Brown at PHC Vacuum Service explains further, ‘The wattage of a vacuum motor indicates the amount of electrical power it consumes, but it is not the sole determinant of performance. While higher wattage often correlates with greater suction power and airflow, other factors, such as motor efficiency, design quality, and the vacuum's overall construction, play a critical role.’

In fact, how often you clean your vacuum and the technique used for certain cleaning tasks will also affect the efficiency of a vacuum cleaner .

And while vacuums in the UK and Europe used to exceed 2,000 watts, this all changed in 2014 when new regulations emerged. This new rule banned vacuum cleaners above 1,600 watts in an effort to cut down on these energy-hungry appliances. Three years later, in 2017, the rules were changed again.

Isabella Forgione, vacuum cleaner expert at AO.com , confirms, ‘Here in the UK, our vacuum cleaners are capped at 900W to reduce energy consumption when we’re cleaning up.’

When it comes to the wattage of the best cordless vacuum cleaners , you need to acknowledge that the appliance isn’t drawing power from the plug socket itself. Instead, you’ll have to focus on the watt-hours or watts per hour (Wh) of the product's battery pack, which will store this power before it needs to be charged again.

This wattage in corded and cordless vacuum cleaners can also help you understand how much it costs to run a vacuum cleaner and ultimately help you to save energy at home .

In most cases, cordless vacuums will use less electricity than corded vacuums as they have a lower wattage. This makes them cheaper to run and less of a drain on your energy bills.

While you may assume that high-wattage vacuums will have the strongest suction power, this isn’t the case. Power wattage is completely different from air watts, which is the number used to determine how much suction a vacuum cleaner has .

Isabella adds, ‘It’s a misconception that the wattage determines the suction power on your vacuum. In fact, suction power comes from the motor and how well-maintained your appliance is.’

So, while the wattage of your vacuum cleaner is certainly something you should consider when buying one of the best vacuums and may have a direct impact on suction power - it’s not the be-all-and-end-all when investing in a new appliance.

Isabella advises, ‘Instead of looking to wattage, try to focus on the features that your vacuum may offer instead.’ For example, look for tools and attachments that will make vacuuming pet hair easier when buying one of the best vacuum cleaners for pet hair and decide whether a stick or upright vacuum suits you best.

How many watts of power is suitable for vacuum cleaners?

The wattage of vacuum cleaners ultimately depends on the type of vacuum cleaner. But as a rule of thumb:

Corded vacuum cleaners: A wattage of 400-600 watts will suit a corded vacuum cleaner, but you may be able to find them up to 900 watts.

A wattage of 400-600 watts will suit a corded vacuum cleaner, but you may be able to find them up to 900 watts. Cordless vacuum cleaners: 400-600 watts would be ideal, but it isn’t as realistic - unless you’re willing to buy an expensive model. Instead, you’ll find that 200-300 watts is more easily accessible in the cordless world.

400-600 watts would be ideal, but it isn’t as realistic - unless you’re willing to buy an expensive model. Instead, you’ll find that 200-300 watts is more easily accessible in the cordless world. Robot vacuum cleaners: The best robot vacuums will be much less, and 15-35 watts will be suitable for any home looking to add one of these hands-off appliances.

The will be much less, and 15-35 watts will be suitable for any home looking to add one of these hands-off appliances. Handheld vacuum cleaners: The best handheld vacuums are also incredibly energy efficient and can normally be found at a wattage of 20–50 watts.

How to determine vacuum cleaner wattage

As Mitchell explains, ‘Most manufacturers display the motor wattage in the specifications section of their websites for each model.’ However, this isn’t the case across the board - especially as modern technology means that this wattage isn’t a determining factor in whether a vacuum cleaner is good or not.

If the wattage isn’t obvious in the technical specs, it may be that the manufacturer has rated the entire vacuum in amps instead. This can make it extremely difficult to compare the vacuums you want to buy, as amperage uses the total electrical consumption of the vacuum cleaner - from the main motor to the headlights used to help you pick up tiny specks of dust.

If you can, it’s best to convert this amperage into watts for a rough comparison, but most experts will say that this isn’t necessary as this wattage shouldn’t make or break your decision.

Mitchell says, ‘Many premium brands now incorporate more than one motor in their vacuum cleaners. Thanks to improved technology, many models feature a smaller motor in the cleaner head, allowing the main motor to focus solely on suction. This design significantly enhances effectiveness and improves overall suction performance.’ So, focus on other features when choosing your next model.

FAQs

How do I know if a vacuum is powerful?

Many things that work together to create a powerful vacuum, but the most important factor you need to know when buying a new vacuum is the suction power. This is typically measured in Air Watts (AW), and the higher the number, the more suction power it will have.

In the UK, most vacuums will offer around 100-300AW. Anything above this is generally considered an above-average vacuum in terms of suction power.

Is vacuuming every day bad for carpet?

No, it's not bad to vacuum every day, unless you have a very cheap carpet. Most high-quality carpets will be able to withstand daily vacuuming, and it’s generally recommended that you vacuum them every 2-3 days anyway. This is because carpets hide all kinds of dirt, germs, dust, and bacteria within the fibres, and regularly vacuuming will keep them as clean as possible.

If you do notice that your carpets are showing wear and tear after regular vacuuming, it may be that you need to replace them with something higher quality.