The most energy-hungry kitchen appliances revealed – the innocent-looking household devices that are adding more to your bills than you might realise

While it is true to say that kitchen appliances are something that get used throughout the year, it tends to be during the winter months that we all become increasingly aware of how much they are costing us to run.

Based on the predictions from leading energy suppliers, including British Gas, EDF, and E.ON, we should all be expecting the January 2027 energy price cap to rise by 28% so it is unsurprising that so many of us are looking at more ways to save energy at home in a bid to lower household bills.

If you are amongst those hoping to shrink your expenditure this winter, taking a long hard look at which kitchen appliances you are relying on day-to-day, as well as how you are using them, could be key. I spoke to some industry experts to get to the bottom of which appliances are most energy-hungry, and which are not doing your bank balance as much harm as you might have thought.

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Which kitchen appliances cost the most to run?

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

Getting to grips with how much your house costs you to run and having a clear idea of where savings can potentially be made is the only way to stay on top your expenditure. As well as appliances that tend to be used for long periods, like fridge freezers, those appliances that create heat are the most costly to run, such as:

Tumble dryers (can range from roughly 2kW to 5.5kW per hour)

Electric ovens (can range from about 2-4kW per hour)

Washing machines (can range from 0.3-2.1kW per hour)

Dishwashers (uses around 0.5-1.5kW per hour)

Electric heaters (typically use between 1.5 and 2.kW per hour)

Manan Shah, co-founder at Solar4Good UK, goes on to reveal that anything that produces heat is also likely to be costly to run. 'The appliances that really drive UK bills are the ones that make heat: look at tumble dryer running costs, electric ovens, electric showers and immersion heaters, plus anything running for hours, like an old fridge-freezer. A kettle uses a lot of power but only for minutes, so boiling just what you need matters more than avoiding it.'

Martyn Fowler, founder of Elite Renewables, agrees that heat-producing appliances are the worst offenders, especially during the colder months when you might want boost the warmth levels throughout the day. 'The biggest energy users are generally the more obvious ones. A 2,000-watt heater running for five hours will use 10kWh of electricity. If you do that every evening you're looking at around £75 a month just for that heater.'

Shop energy-efficient appliances

Smart tech Samsung Series 5 WW80CGC04DABEU Ecobubble with SmartThings £399 at Amazon This washing machine doesn't just look great – thanks to its clever 'ecobubble technology', which creates a powerful foam to penetrate fabrics even on a cool wash, it is also A-rated for energy. Heat pump Bosch Series 6 WQG24502GB 9 kg Heat Pump Tumble Dryer £649 at Currys This heat pump tumble dryer has an energy efficiency class A+++ due, in part, to the fact that it offers a super-fast drying feature designed to cut the time you'll need to use it to get your laundry dry. It also offers a half-load option when you just have a few items to deal with. App controllable Samsung Series 5 Dual Cook Flex™ NV7B5740TAS Wifi Connected Built In Electric Single Oven £569 at AO.com Another model from Samsung, one of this oven's best features is its 'Dual Cook Flex™' function that allows you to split the oven in half so there is no need to heat the whole cavity for smaller meals.

Martyn Fowler Social Links Navigation Founder of Elite Renewables Founder of Elite Renewables, Martyn Fowler is one of the UK's leading renewable technology experts, working with heat pumps for the last 2 decades. His passion for decarbonisation matched with a deep technical experience of the technology make him one of the industry's go-to experts for all things renewable.

Manan Shah Social Links Navigation Co-founder at Solar4Good UK Ltd Manan Shah is Co-Founder of Solar4Good UK Ltd, an MCS-certified solar and battery installer that has completed 3,000+ residential and commercial installations across the UK.

Which appliances don't use as much energy as you might think?

(Image credit: JUNG)

The good news is that not all your household appliances are sucking huge quantities of energy out of your home – in fact, some have hardly any impact on your utility bills at all. So which electrical items are we worrying about unnecessarily?

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'Phone chargers are probably the obvious one,' picks up Martyn Fowler. 'People worry about leaving them plugged in, but charging your phone every day generally costs very little over a year.

'LED lights are another,' adds Martyn. 'A 10-watt LED bulb running for five hours uses just 0.05 kWh, which is about 1.25p at 25p per kWh. Of course, switch them off when you're not using them, but they're not what's driving your energy bills up.'

How can we use our appliances more efficiently?

(Image credit: Siobhan Doran)

While stopping using our appliances altogether is just not practical in most cases, there are ways of using them in a way that can reduce energy usage, as well as costing less.

'Start by looking at the appliances you're using most frequently – there's not much point worrying about a phone charger if you've got a portable heater running for six hours every night,' points out Martyn Fowler.

'With tumble dryers, make sure you've spun as much water out of the clothes as possible before putting them in. And if you're buying a new dryer I'd definitely look at a heat pump model because they're generally much cheaper to run,' continues Martyn. 'For washing machines and dishwashers, use the eco settings. They do take longer, but they usually use less electricity and water.

'And with heating, I'd look at the house itself,' adds Martyn. 'If you're constantly running even one of the best electric heaters because one room is freezing, it might be worth addressing the insulation or thinking about draught-proofing the space rather than just paying to heat it every evening.'

Finally, if you haven't yet considered solar panels, now might be the time if you're looking to reduce your energy bills long-term, as Manan Shah explains. 'If you have solar panels, running the washing machine and dishwasher in the middle of the day uses your own free electricity instead of paying for it. With a battery, you can store the extra and use it in the evening.'

FAQs

How can you reduce oven running costs?

This is the time of year when you are likely to be using your oven the most – the days of barbecuing and al fresco salads are now long behind us, after all.

As producers of heat, even the best electric ovens can quickly cause your bills to rise when being used over long periods on a daily basis. Cameron Laing, founder of Eagle Eye Oven Cleaning, has a few tips on how to get the most out of your cooking appliance. 'The oven is one of the hungriest appliances in the kitchen, but how well it's kept makes a difference.

'In our experience, a worn or greasy door seal and grimy door glass let heat escape, so the oven works harder to hold its temperature,' continues Cameron. 'Keep the door shut while cooking, and batch-cook so you heat the oven once, not several times. For small portions, use the microwave or air fryer. And get the oven professionally cleaned before the heavy Christmas cooking season, so it runs as efficiently as it can.'

Cameron Laing Social Links Navigation Founder of Eagle Eye Oven Cleaning Cameron Laing is the founder of Eagle Eye Oven Cleaning, a professional oven cleaning company covering South London, Surrey, Kent, Essex and East London.

Sometimes it isn't until you stop using something that you realise just how much it was causing your household bills to skyrocket. Check out how much you could save if you stopped using your tumble dryer for a month if you still need convincing.