Sofas infamously take weeks to arrive from the time you order – on average, it’s somewhere between six and 10 weeks. Some brands, or some specific sofa styles, can take even longer than that. But if you’re in a pinch and need new living room seating pronto, then there are a few brands that offer next-day delivery sofas.

When looking through all of the places where you can buy quick delivery sofas, there were certainly some that I wouldn’t feel comfortable recommending. But I’ve put together a shortlist of 3 brands that make some of the best sofas I’ve tried, while also offering speedy 24-hour delivery, at least on some of their sofa styles.

And with Black Friday deals in full swing, not only will these sofas be with you at home the day after placing your order, but they can also be yours for a bargain price.

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1. Swyft

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Swyft doesn’t only make some of the best modular sofas, but it’s also a brand synonymous with its fast, 24-hour delivery on many of its sofa designs.

It’s worth pointing out that not all of the brand’s sofas in all of the upholstery choices can be delivered the next day - especially in the lead up to Christmas when demand is higher than ever - but many are. Swyft has an ‘In Time For Christmas’ section on its website with its quick-delivery offering which can further be narrowed down to next-day delivery.

2. Sofa Club

(Image credit: Sofa Club)

Sofa Club is not as well-known a brand as Swyft, or as famous for its next day delivery. I only found out that this is something the brand offers earlier this year when visiting Sofa Club’s showroom in Croydon where I tried one of the largest modular sofa ranges under one roof.

Similarly to Swyft, Sofa Club, too, has a ‘Quick Delivery’ section on its website where you can find all of the sofa styles and configurations that are ready to be shipped immediately for 24-hour delivery.

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3. Argos

(Image credit: Argos)

In all honesty, the next-day sofa delivery service at Argos is not as straightforward as with Swyft and Sofa Club. Argos offers Fast Track next day delivery on large items if you order by 8pm for a fee starting from £29.95, but it applies only to selected products.

The way to find out whether your chosen Argos or Habitat sofa is available with next-day delivery is also not the speediest. You need to add it to your virtual trolley, put in all of your details and only then you’re presented with delivery options and available slots for your postcode. But once that's done, your new (and affordable) sofa can be with you the next day.

Next-day delivery on sofas is a handy service if you’ve left things to the last minute – no judgment here! Just make sure that you’re not making an impulsive purchase, given that a sofa is (or at least should be) a long-term investment. So consider your shopping decision carefully, even if it’s last minute.