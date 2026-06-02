Bedlray's £13 clever new mop cleaned my floors in record time – its game-changing feature means you can say goodbye to handling dirty cloths
It's as close to hands-free as you can get while mopping
Mopping flooring isn’t the most exciting of household cleaning jobs, but it is an essential chore for every home. However, not all mops are created equal, and I recently tried the Beldray Anti Bac Clip-to-grip All-surface mop, which blew my old mop out of the water.
Finding the best mop for you makes the job faster and more efficient, and this affordable cleaning tool cleaned my wooden flooring fast. Not to mention, it also features a clever design feature to make the whole process even easier.
At £12.99, I found the Beldray Anti-Bac Clip-to-grip All-surface mop to be an affordable and reliable cleaning solution. While I have a few little niggles, which I’ll get into below, it helped me complete my cleaning jobs quickly, so I could get on with enjoying my day.
I’d like to start off by saying that this Beldray mop was really easy to put together and set up. The best cleaning products are often great because they’re not complicated, and that’s how I’d describe this mop. It comes in a small box, in four parts which easily twist and click into place. I also received four multi-purpose cloths for both cleaning and dusting.
And perhaps the most fun part about using this mop (that’s right, fun!) is how you attach your cloth to the mop. All you have to do is place the cloth on the floor, the mop on top in its ‘open’ position, and push down. It’s ‘clip-to-grip technology’ that clips the cloth in place. When it comes to releasing the cloth, push down again - it means you don’t have to bend down or get your hands dirty.
The Beldray Anti-Bac Clip-to-grip All-surface mop is designed for light, everyday cleaning, and I agree this is what it should be used for. Alongside Method’s Squirt & Mop Lemon and Ginger Floor Cleaner (£3.15, Dunelm), I used the mop on my kitchen flooring.
I was a little concerned with how the cloth would stay attached to the mop - especially in areas where I needed to scrub - but I’m pleased to report that it stayed put the entire time, and the finished result was a shiny, clean floor.
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The mop itself is smooth to use, with a 360° swivel head that’s 16x8 cm and a 70cm pole. It is easy to reach awkward corners and clean under furniture items such as cabinets. It was great for light cleaning, and it’s something I now reach for for everyday spills in my home.
However, there are a few drawbacks. Beldray recommends this mop for dusting as well as cleaning tiles and walls - making it ideal for cleaning a bathroom. However, when trying this for myself, the cloth flopped around and wouldn’t stay in place.
I found it tricky to use in that way, so going forward, I’d only use this mop for mopping and stick to my OXO Squeegee for cleaning my bathroom tiles.
What impressed me the most, however, was how this mop is a great choice for those of us with disabilities or mobility issues. The clip-to-grip technology means you don’t have to bend down at all to attach your cloth. Not to mention, you can clip-release the cloth straight into your laundry basket ( did I mention the clothes are reusable?). And despite my issues with dusting and cleaning tiles, this long pole does make cleaning easier.
All in all, this is an easy-to-use, lightweight mop that’s great for everyday cleaning. And for just £12.99, it’s a yes from me.
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Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!