My sparkling floors always get so many compliments – these are the two appliances I have to thank for that (and which one I think is better)

As Ideal Home’s Floorcare Editor, I’m very lucky to be able to test and use the latest floorcare innovations in my home. And while some don’t quite cut the mustard, there are many that impress me so much that they become an integral part of my own cleaning routine - and my steam mop and vacuum mop have done just that.

In fact, I have the best steam cleaners and vacuum mops to thank for the countless compliments I get on my squeaky-clean, sparkling floors. I use both appliances weekly, utilising their floor-cleaning power to tackle all the hard flooring in my home - from the laminate in my living areas to the tiles in my kitchen and bathroom.

But I appreciate that floorcare appliances aren’t cheap, and if you only have the budget for one new addition to your cleaning cupboard, you might be wondering which is better - a steam mop or a vacuum mop? Below, I go through everything you need to know about them, and which one I’d choose if I could only have one.

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Steam mop vs vacuum mop: What’s the difference?

At their core, both steam mops and vacuum mops will clean your floors, but how they do so is very different. This means that they not only suit different people, but they can also be used for different cleaning tasks.

As suggested by the name, a steam mop is a floor care appliance that sometimes looks like a traditional mop, but incorporates steam to direct high pressure and high temperatures at your floors. This allows for chemical-free sanitisation, as steam mopping can kill bacteria, germs and allergies.

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Lawton)

On the other hand, a vacuum mop combines the cleaning power of a mop with that of one of the best vacuum cleaners. This allows it to pick up dry and wet debris, negating the need to use a mop and a vacuum cleaner separately. They typically have rotating rollers and both clean and dirty water tanks, which can then be emptied and refilled as needed.

I use both in my home for different cleaning tasks, and I wouldn’t be without them. That’s why, if I could, I’d choose both in the steam mop vs vacuum mop debate. But both have their advantages and disadvantages, so they might not suit everyone.

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Steam mop vs vacuum mop: Which is easier to use?

Personally, I want to spend as little time as possible cleaning my house, which is why I always favour appliances that can get the job done quickly, efficiently, and without too much fuss. And as I’ve spent hundreds of hours using both of these appliances, I can confidently say that vacuum mops are easier to use. In fact, that’s one of the reasons why I think vacuum mops are seriously worth it.

While they do so much more than a regular vacuum, they are used in a very similar manner. All you need to do is push it back and forth across your flooring, and it works its magic to suction up dry debris and mop the floors simultaneously with clean water. As they are traditionally cordless (like the best cordless vacuum cleaners), there’s no need to unplug and replug either.

Many vacuum mops also come with a self-cleaning cycle that requires very little maintenance on your part. The only thing you need to do is keep the clean water tank filled up and empty the dirty water tank after each use. It’s a good idea to keep an eye on the debris tray and wipe it with a cloth every once in a while, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Of course, you are limited by the runtime of a vacuum mop (typically between 20 and 50 minutes), but the same holds for steam mops. That’s because steam cleaners typically last only around 30 minutes before the tank needs to be refilled, and it’ll need a few minutes to heat up again. So, there’s a little bit of waiting around for both appliances.

Unlike vacuum mops, steam mops are generally corded as well. This means you’ll need to unplug it as you move around your home, which will disrupt the steam mop's temperature and require a little more patience on your part. If you want to use a steam cleaner on carpet - as well as hard flooring - you’ll also need to buy one with a carpet glider, as there are certain things that a steam mop can damage if you’re not careful.

However, one thing I do love about steam mops is that the high temperatures allow for quick drying. This means you can walk on your floors again almost instantly, while vacuum mops typically require a few more minutes.

Steam mop vs vacuum mop: Which is more effective?

The beauty of both steam mops and vacuum mops is that they’re both effective - my own Ideal Home-approved testing and everyday use have proven that in spades. But is one more effective than the other? Well, yes.

A vacuum mop can be extremely handy when the kids have spilt their porridge on the floor, your dog’s muddy paws have left your hard flooring looking a little worse for wear, and you just don’t want to mop and vacuum separately. However, most vacuum mops can’t be used on carpets, and they typically only deal with surface-level dirt.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

On the other hand, a steam cleaner tackles visible dirt and the invisible dirt and bacteria that the naked eye can’t see. This means that you can use a steam mop to get rid of dust mites and kill any nasties that may be lingering on your floors without you realising.

The steam used in these steam mops also penetrates deeper into fabric fibres and into tile gaps and grout, so you can feel confident that every inch of your floors is being cleaned. Plus, if you opt for a steam cleaner that comes with a mopping attachment, you can also use it to clean so many other areas of your house, so it really is a worthwhile investment that will pay off.

Of course, the one caveat is that you will still need to vacuum before using a steam cleaner, as it can’t tackle larger debris that should be suctioned up. But in terms of effectiveness in the steam mop vs vacuum mop debate, the steam mop is my winner.

Steam mop vs vacuum mop: Which is more affordable?

When adding any appliance to your home, price should always be a factor. And there’s no denying that there’s a big price difference between steam mops and vacuum mops.

The cheapest steam mop we’ve tested is the Lakeland 2-in-1 Steam Mop, which retails for just £69.99 and impressed our reviewer during testing. On the other hand, the most expensive model we’ve tested is the Shark Steam & Scrub Automatic Steam Mop with Steam Blaster, available for £160. It’s very rare to find one over £200, though.

You can even make this price cheaper by weighing up the steam mop vs steam cleaner debate. But while steam mops are typically more affordable than a steam cleaner with a mopping attachment, you can get so much more use out of them. In my eyes, it’s worth paying that little bit extra.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

On the other hand, vacuum mops are a lot pricier - with the cheapest model we’ve tested so far, the Beldray All-in-One Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner, coming in at around £200. The most expensive is the Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Smart Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop, which retails for just under £400.

So, if price is your main factor in the steam mop vs vacuum mop debate, a steam mop is definitely your more affordable option.

Verdict: Which one should you buy?

I genuinely use both my steam mop and vacuum mop at least once a week, and both have earned permanent spots in my cleaning cupboard. Because of this, I do think there’s an argument for having both, as you can use your steam mop to keep floors bacteria-free, while still using your vacuum mop for quick clean-ups when needed.

But if I were to be stranded on a desert island and I could only take one of them with me? I think I’d have to choose the steam mop - although I can’t imagine that would be much use on a desert island.

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Lawton)

There’s just nothing that really compares to the cleaning power of a steam mop, while you can buy a vacuum cleaner and mop separately without the need for a vacuum mop (despite it being so convenient). Because of this, steam is the winner in this steam mop vs vacuum mop debate.

However, it’s worth noting that you don’t necessarily have to choose, as there are some appliances out there that mix both - including the Shark Steam Pickup 3-1 Steam Mop (£200 at Argos). This appliance acts as a vacuum mop but also uses steam, so it merges the best features of both in one handy appliance.

Which one will you be snapping up for sparkling floors? If you opt for a steam mop, just be warned that there's one type of flooring that you should never steam clean.