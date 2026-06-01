This pretty parasol base sold out quickly after launching at John Lewis – but I scoured the internet, and found it in stock here

Stylish parasols are proving to be one of the ‘it’ garden buys of this summer. But if you invest in a pretty parasol this year, you’ll also need a parasol base to go with it. There is one parasol base that the majority of the Ideal Home team has been obsessed with ever since it first launched at John Lewis – but while the retailer has already sold out of the bestselling Business & Pleasure Co. scalloped parasol base, I found it still in stock on the Smallable site. So run, don't walk!

Earlier this year, the Ideal Home team (myself included) paid a visit to the John Lewis spring/summer 2026 press showcase. And one of the pieces that stood out the most was this beautifully scalloped, ruffled parasol base paired with one of the best parasol designs, featuring a striped pattern and a fringed trim.

We all admired the pretty design. But no one was as excited about it as our Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight. 'I spotted the scalloped parasol base at the John Lewis spring summer showcase and was immediately smitten. Parasols have been a massive trend, but the bases for them can often ruin the look. That was why I was so impressed to spy this base that looked like something you'd actually want to show off,’ she explains.

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Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox, confirms, ‘Parasols should always be supported by a sturdy base.’ And that goes whether it's a DIY project like the parasol base on wheels made with an IKEA bucket, or if you're buying one from the store. But apart from sturdy, it should ideally also look stylish, rather than ruining the overall look of the parasol.

(Image credit: Smallable)

‘It is large enough to help balance out and hold up a large parasol in breezy weather, but I also love how it creates a sculptural statement on the floor,’ Rebecca continues. ‘Its organic shape will elevate any style of garden, whether that's softening a modern garden or modernising a cottage garden.’

Made with powder-coated stainless steel, the design is available in three different colourways at Smallable – creamy white, sage green and soft pink. While it is a bit spenny - starting at £252 - this little detail clearly hasn’t stopped people from selling it out at John Lewis.

While this beautiful parasol stand is a rather unique design that’s difficult to find elsewhere, I’ve found three scalloped alternatives that have a somewhat similar style and are more affordable if you’re working with a tighter budget.

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Alternatives

Outsunny 14kg Round Cement Parasol Base £24.99 at Amazon Outsunny is a popular brand of outdoor furniture and accessories, parasol bases included. And this scalloped cement design is no exception, having sold more than 50 times in the last month. Fruiteam Round Pre-Filled Garden Parasol Base £34.99 at Amazon If you want to go for a similarly soft colourway as the Business & Pleasure Co. design, this one would be my top pick George Home Parasol Base 14kg £30 at ASDA Made from durable polyresin - rather than cement or stainless steel as many other parasols stands are - this stand is designed to be compatible with most parasols with a pole diameter of 48 milimetres.

Are you adding a stylish parasol with a chic base into your garden this year?