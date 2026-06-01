This pretty parasol base sold out quickly after launching at John Lewis – but I scoured the internet, and found it in stock here
Run, don't walk!
Stylish parasols are proving to be one of the ‘it’ garden buys of this summer. But if you invest in a pretty parasol this year, you’ll also need a parasol base to go with it. There is one parasol base that the majority of the Ideal Home team has been obsessed with ever since it first launched at John Lewis – but while the retailer has already sold out of the bestselling Business & Pleasure Co. scalloped parasol base, I found it still in stock on the Smallable site. So run, don't walk!
Earlier this year, the Ideal Home team (myself included) paid a visit to the John Lewis spring/summer 2026 press showcase. And one of the pieces that stood out the most was this beautifully scalloped, ruffled parasol base paired with one of the best parasol designs, featuring a striped pattern and a fringed trim.
We all admired the pretty design. But no one was as excited about it as our Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight. 'I spotted the scalloped parasol base at the John Lewis spring summer showcase and was immediately smitten. Parasols have been a massive trend, but the bases for them can often ruin the look. That was why I was so impressed to spy this base that looked like something you'd actually want to show off,’ she explains.
Danielle Le Vaillant, head of photography and film at Cox & Cox, confirms, ‘Parasols should always be supported by a sturdy base.’ And that goes whether it's a DIY project like the parasol base on wheels made with an IKEA bucket, or if you're buying one from the store. But apart from sturdy, it should ideally also look stylish, rather than ruining the overall look of the parasol.
‘It is large enough to help balance out and hold up a large parasol in breezy weather, but I also love how it creates a sculptural statement on the floor,’ Rebecca continues. ‘Its organic shape will elevate any style of garden, whether that's softening a modern garden or modernising a cottage garden.’
Made with powder-coated stainless steel, the design is available in three different colourways at Smallable – creamy white, sage green and soft pink. While it is a bit spenny - starting at £252 - this little detail clearly hasn’t stopped people from selling it out at John Lewis.
While this beautiful parasol stand is a rather unique design that’s difficult to find elsewhere, I’ve found three scalloped alternatives that have a somewhat similar style and are more affordable if you’re working with a tighter budget.
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Alternatives
Are you adding a stylish parasol with a chic base into your garden this year?
Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.