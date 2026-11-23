As Ideal Home’s Cleaning Editor and Certified Vacuum Expert, I’ve been fortunate enough to test all sorts of floorcare appliances. From vacuum cleaners to carpet cleaners and steam cleaners, you can bet your bottom dollar that I’ve tested them - and that my floors are pretty clean as a result.

Over the years, I’ve even been converted to the best robot vacuum cleaners , and I've tested dozens of hands-free heroes I wouldn’t have been able to afford if they weren't test samples. After all, they’re not cheap, with many of my top-rated options costing hundreds - if not thousands - of pounds.

But even with a £1,300 robot vacuum at my disposal, I’m still choosing to use a £6.99 carpet scraper to deep-clean the carpets in my home and keep them in tip-top shape when muddy shoes, excess dust, and my dog’s hair threaten them this winter. This is why.

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First up, I should clarify that I’m definitely not ditching my robot vacuum. I may have finished ‘officially’ testing the Dreame X60 Pro Ultra Complete (was £1,299, now £849 at Very) , but it’s now a much-loved addition to my home - especially as it dusts my skirting boards while cleaning my floors, something I raved about in its 5-star review .

But one thing to consider when deciding whether robot vacuums are worth it is that they’re not foolproof. And while their ability to vacuum and mop hard floors continues to impress and astound me, they often struggle to reach deep into carpet fibres. Instead, they focus on removing surface-level dirt, debris and hair on carpets.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

On low-pile carpets, high-spec models can use their brush bars, suction power and side brushes to tackle some embedded dirt, but they’re much less effective on higher-pile, thicker carpets. This can be problematic during the winter months, when floors tend to get dirtier due to worsening weather and buttoned-up homes with very little air circulation.

And when dust, debris, and hair build up in carpets, it can lead to faster wear and tear, trigger allergies in those with sensitivities, make your home smell and even make your carpets damp .

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That’s why, when I started leaning more on the hands-free cleaning power of my robot vacuums, I knew I also needed a separate tool to remove what the robot vacuum can’t. So, I bought the carpet scraper and started scraping my carpets once a week .

The amount of debris and hair the carpet scraper picks up is actually rather shocking, proving that these invisible particles can easily go undetected by those who don’t use one - or those who don't have one of the best vacuum cleaners to provide the cleaning power they really need in their home.

I find the carpet scraper particularly handy on my stairs - which, as you probably know, most robot vacuums can’t tackle anyway. Even full-size and handheld vacuums often struggle to get into the nooks and crannies of carpeted stairs, which is why the compact size and small teeth of the carpet scraper are so effective at removing hair and debris.

Then, I simply take off the large bits of hair from the carpet scraper and pop them in the bin before vacuuming over the steps with my regular vacuum (the Shark PowerDetect Speed Clean and Empty Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum, £519.99 at Shark , for anyone interested) to pick up any lingering debris.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

But the carpet scraper works extremely well on large areas of carpet and rugs, too, and I even use mine to give my dog’s bed a once-over every now and then, as it’s so good at getting rid of pet hair .

You just have to be a bit careful with carpet scraping, as using it too often or on more vulnerable loop-pile carpets can damage the fibres and affect the look and feel of the carpet - especially on wool carpets. That’s why I use it only once a week between my robot vacuuming sessions, then finish with a thorough once-over using my hands-on vacuum.

It’s the floorcare trifecta I swear by, and it hasn’t done me wrong so far. Just remember that cheaper robot vacuums may not offer the same results as more expensive models - not that I think you should have to spend over £1,000 on a robot vacuum.

In fact, I recently wrote about the ‘sweet spot’ price point that should tick all of your robot vacuum boxes - which comes to around £500-£700, giving you some extra cash to buy a carpet scraper on top. Or, if you haven't been converted to hands-free cleaning yet, you could choose a higher-spec vacuum cleaner instead.

If you want more tips for looking after your floors this muddy season, the things people with clean carpets always have can help you out, too.