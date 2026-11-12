As Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Vacuums, it’s my job to test the many robot vacuums on the market, comparing their specs, cleaning power, and ease of use. And as someone who has tested models ranging from £200 to £1,200, I’ve experienced the limitations that come with cheaper models, and - quite often - the excess that comes with top-of-the-range models.

Don’t get me wrong, some of the best robot vacuum cleaners I’ve tested have been nearer the £1,200 mark than the £200 mark. But the reality is that I’m an average person living in an average UK home, and my needs are simple: I want a hands-free appliance that will vacuum (and hopefully mop) my floors with very little input on my part. A few extra perks are nice, but they’re not essential.

For those who want the same, I think there’s a sweet-spot price point that I believe ticks all the boxes: £500-£700. Admittedly, that’s still not cheap, but as I’ll explain, I believe it offers the perfect blend of performance, practicality, and features that make a robot vacuum worth it .

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My top ‘sweet spot’ robot vacuum cleaners

While the price of robot vacuums is sometimes determined by the brand name (I’m looking at you, Dyson), it’s typically determined by the features and specs they offer. So, the fewer features and the lower spec it has, the cheaper it’ll be. The more features and the higher spec it has, the pricier it will be.

And as I’ve tested dozens of models of all shapes and sizes in my average 3-bedroom home with a mixture of hard and soft flooring, I thought I’d share the non-negotiables I personally expect from a well-rounded robot vacuum that gets the job done properly. Plus, the extras that are a nice added perk, but not essential for my life - or my clean floors.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Must-have robot vacuum features

Suction power of between 10,000 - 30,000 Pa , which will offer effective and efficient everyday cleaning and also tackle more targeted mess.

, which will offer effective and efficient everyday cleaning and also tackle more targeted mess. Mopping functionality - which is something I think all first-time buyers should invest in .

- which is something I think . Multi-level mapping - which means you can save a different map for each floor of your home, i.e upstairs and downstairs.

- which means you can save a different map for each floor of your home, i.e upstairs and downstairs. AI-powered obstacle avoidance - which means it’ll detect, identify, and (hopefully) avoid obstacles. However, decluttering before use is still recommended.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

LiDAR navigation - which uses lasers to create accurate maps, plan its cleaning route and see in the dark.

which uses lasers to create accurate maps, plan its cleaning route and see in the dark. Auto-empty docking station - which supports the appliance's hands-free operation. This typically charges, empties, refills, and dries individual components of the robot vacuum.

which supports the appliance's hands-free operation. This typically charges, empties, refills, and dries individual components of the robot vacuum. Anti-tangle brush bars - which can tackle both human and pet hair with ease (essential for me with a dog, but maybe not if you don’t have animals).

which can tackle both human and pet hair with ease (essential for me with a dog, but maybe not if you don’t have animals). App scheduling - which lets you plan your cleans ahead of time, when you’re out of the house, or even while you’re sleeping.

Pricey robot vacuum features to skip

Suction power of +30,000Pa - which is not essential unless you regularly have soiled floors or carpets.

which is not essential unless you regularly have soiled floors or carpets. Auto-lifting mop pad - which lifts when moving from hard floors to carpets to prevent damp patches.

- which lifts when moving from hard floors to carpets to prevent damp patches. Heated mop drying and hot-water washing docks - these are more hygienic and prevent bacteria buildup on the mop.

- these are more hygienic and prevent bacteria buildup on the mop. Voice assistant activation - which allows you to use Google/Siri/Amazon voice commands to control it.

- which allows you to use Google/Siri/Amazon voice commands to control it. Live pet/obstacle feeds - which send you live videos or images to the app when the robot encounters an obstacle.

- which send you live videos or images to the app when the robot encounters an obstacle. UV stain detection - which uses UV light to detect and clean invisible stains on hard floors.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

From my own experience testing robot vacuums, all of the must-haves (or at least most) can be found in robot vacuums at the £500-£700 price point, and many of those with a few extra perks are also regularly - and very heavily - discounted during the Black Friday sales and during Amazon Prime Day events.

Don’t just take my word for it, either. AO ’s appliance expert, Jade Golding-Gault almost agrees with my thoughts on robot vacuum price points - although she believes that you don’t quite need to spend as much as I do.

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She says, ‘For most households, the average price for a robot vacuum cleaner is between £250 and £500. Models in this price range tend to offer the best balance of cleaning performance, smart features and reliability without paying for extras you may never use.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

She adds, ‘Cheaper robot vacuums can be a great option if you're simply looking for help keeping on top of daily dust and pet hair. Typically costing under £200, they offer an affordable way to automate cleaning and are often ideal for smaller homes, flats or anyone new to robot vacuum technology. While they tend to focus on the core cleaning essentials, they can be a practical solution for keeping floors tidy between deeper cleans.’

And I agree. I’ve tested many cheaper models over the years - including the Hoover HG2 Turbo Slim Hydro Robot Vacuum Cleaner , which is currently crowned the ‘best budget’ option in my guide and retails at £269.

This model impressed me during testing and would be a great starter vacuum for someone who wants to dip their toes into the water. It offered light cleaning capabilities and was extremely easy to set up and use - but was it right for my home? No, as it just didn’t quite offer enough suction power, and I really do prefer a robot vacuum with an auto-empty dock.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Heather Young)

That doesn’t mean it wouldn’t suit someone who wants to try a robot vacuum before eventually investing in a better model in a year or so. Or you may find that opting for one without an auto-empty dock suits your smaller home better .

Jade also says, ‘Once you start spending between £300 and £600, you'll usually benefit from smarter mapping technology, stronger suction, longer battery life and the ability to customise cleaning schedules room by room. For busy families or pet owners, these features can make a noticeable difference to day-to-day cleaning.’

‘Premium models costing £700 or more often include advanced features such as self-emptying dustbins, automatic mop washing, obstacle detection and AI-powered navigation. These innovations can significantly reduce day-to-day maintenance and provide a more hands-off cleaning solution.’

However, both Jade and I agree that, ultimately, the right robot vacuum for your home depends on your needs. Although I believe that my average home suits vacuums that sit around £500-£700, only you can decide what you want from this cleaning appliance - and what you don’t want.

If you want to spend more and opt for the highest spec on the market, you can! I just don't think that the average household would make the most of them.

Cheaper robot vacuums to consider

I should stress that this is my personal (and professional) opinion as an Expert Vacuum Tester who has tried dozens of robot vacuums at different price points. What works best in my home might not work as well in yours, so take the time to assess your needs before you buy.