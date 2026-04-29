Dyson has just solved the biggest problem I have with cordless vacuums – meet their first self-emptying vacuum cleaner

Today, Dyson has announced the launch of the brand’s first self-emptying vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V10 Konical and Auto-Empty Dok - and it’s set to solve one of the biggest problems I have with cordless models.

Almost all of the best Dyson vacuum cleaners are cord-free. But anyone familiar with cordless vacuum cleaners will know that emptying them is messy. And as soon as you start emptying the dust canister, you're met with a face-full of debris. That’s where this new vacuum breaks the mould.

As well as promising excellent de-tangling capabilities, this new Dyson vacuum can also come with an auto-empty dock that will hold up to 60 days’ worth of dust and debris, as well as onboard charging and tool storage. So, this is everything you need to know about the Dyson V10 Konical.

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Dyson V10 Konical Cordless Vacuum Cleaner £449.99 at Currys

It’s important to note that the new Dyson V10 Konical and dock release is twofold. On the one hand, you have the cordless V10 Konical stick vacuum itself, which is officially available to buy for £449.99 via Dyson.co.uk, in Dyson Demo stores, or at selected retailers from today.

On the other hand, you have the Auto-Empty Dok, which will be available to buy as a bundle with the vacuum for £569.99 from 8th July.

As the dock is also backwards-compatible with the new Dyson V8 Cyclone, it's assumed you'll be able to buy it separately if you want to buy the standalone vacuum now and buy the dock later - or if you've already snapped up the budget-friendly V8 Cyclone. However, I am waiting to confirm this with Dyson.

(Image credit: Dyson)

The V10 Konical cordless vacuum weighs just 2.65kg and offers 150 AW of power (about average for quick, everyday cleaning), 60 minutes of runtime, and a 0.54 L dust bin capacity. It also comes with the de-tangling conical head we’ve already seen in the Dyson V16 Piston Animal, which is perfect for homes with pets - something I can vouch for after testing it in my own furr-filled home.

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However, it’s the auto-empty dock with its 2.5 L sealed bin liner that has really got me excited. And talking about the new release, Asaph Ooi, Head of New Product Development for Floorcare at Dyson, says, ‘Emptying a vacuum bin is messy and inconvenient. Dust escapes, allergens linger, and it interrupts the cleaning process. We engineered a dock that does it for you, automatically and hygienically.

He adds ‘It charges your machine, stores your tools, and seals away dust for up to two months. It’s a simple idea, but it solves a real frustration.’

(Image credit: Dyson)

And I have to agree with this frustration, as someone who deals with pet dander and struggles with seasonal allergies. Thankfully, Dyson’s new auto-empty dock comes with a fully sealed HEPA filtration system that aims to capture fine particles during the emptying process.

Of course, I should say that self-emptying vacuum cleaners aren’t new. Many of the best Shark vacuum cleaners have come with self-emptying docks for years - including the new Shark PowerDetect Speed Clean and Empty , which I gave a glowing 5-star review. So, if Dyson’s new V10 Konical is anything like that, I imagine it’ll be a winner.

The Dyson V10 Konical is available to buy now, but just a reminder that the auto-empty dock won’t be released until July.

You can also bet your bottom dollar that we'll be reviewing this model as soon as we can! So, keep your eyes peeled for that.