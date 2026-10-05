Lidl’s £16 heated cushion could help you stay cosy without turning on the heating

Heated cushions aren't exactly a new idea, but if you're trying to stay cosy without immediately reaching for the central heating, then now may be the time to run to Lidl's middle aisle.

The Sensiplast Heated Electric Cushion costs £16, making it a much more affordable option than some of the pricier heated cushions on the market, like the Stoov our Renovations Editor Sarah swears by when working from home.

Rather than warming the whole room, you can use it to add a little extra heat exactly where you need it – whether that's behind your back, across your lap or under a blanket. After all, it won't be long before Martin Lewis is reminding us to heat the person, not the room.

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Lidl SENSIPLAST Heated Electric Cushion £17.99 at lidl.co.uk With six heat settings and an automatic shut-off this could be a great way to stay cosy when temperatures drop. Stoov Ploov³ 45x60 £109.99 at uk.stoov.com With three settings and an auto shut-off, the Stoov has over 17,000 reviews and is cordless, to boot.

The Lidl heated cushion

The cushion has six heat settings, so you can adjust the temperature to suit you, while an automatic switch-off kicks in after 90 minutes. The detachable control unit also makes it easier to remove the electrical components when it's time to wash the cover.

And speaking of the cover, it's made from a soft, fluffy 100% polyester and can be popped in the washing machine at 30°C. Measuring 40cm x 30cm, it's compact enough to sit comfortably on a sofa or armchair without taking over.

It's worth noting that this isn't a cordless heated cushion, so you'll need to have it plugged in while you're using it. The 2.8m cable should give you plenty of flexibility, even if your nearest socket isn't right next to the sofa.

We also haven't tested this product so can't speak to how effective it is in practice. That said, there's a three-year warranty included, for a little extra peace of mind. Plus, if you're a Lidl Plus member, there's also 10% off the £16 price in store while stocks last.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

Just imagine: it's a cold winter's evening, your dinner is cooking, and your curtains are drawn. Every lamp you own is switched on, and your current TV fix is paused, waiting for you to sit. Your electric cushion is switched on to warm. You sit down and feel the warmth oozing up your back. Your feet are snuggly thanks to slippers, and the rest of your body is warmed under your throw. You're feeling smug because your heating isn't even on and you're even spending £££s.

This find won't be in store for long, so buy yours now before the cold snap hits and you regret it later.