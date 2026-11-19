M&S are tempting me with another beautiful Christmas gift: a pair of festive ceramic houses planted up with gorgeous houseplants.

The M&S Light Up Duo Ceramic Houses come with a miniature red rose and Picea plant, and you get the whole set for just £35. I’ve been on the hunt for beautiful Christmas houseplants to spruce up my living room and bedroom, and when I stumbled across the M&S duo, I knew I’d found a steal. What’s more whimsical than turning a windowsill or mantelpiece into a Christmassy winter village?

Here’s everything I love about the M&S Light Up Duo Ceramic Houses.

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M&S Flower Market Light Up Duo Ceramic Houses With Miniature Red Rose & Picea £35 at M&S These wintry white ceramic plant pots come with two gorgeous indoor plants.

The M&S Light Up Duo Ceramic Houses offer quintessential festive charm, and I think they make a wonderful Christmas houseplant gift (or, of course, a well-deserved treat for your own home). One reviewer called the set a 'charming, pretty and unusual gift which everyone loved,' and another praised its 'beautiful presentation.'

The houses are the perfect size for a windowsill, shelf, coffee table or mantelpiece in lieu of a traditional garland. At 25cm in height, they won’t take up too much space, either, perfect for small homes looking to squeeze in as many festive vibes as possible. The door of the larger house features a candle-like light that illuminates the windows with a golden glow, so it’s a really cosy living room lighting idea for houseplant enthusiasts.

(Image credit: M&S)

Speaking of houseplants: the M&S houses come with two miniature houseplants which, I think, pair beautifully together. There’s a compact Gigi rose that produces festive red blooms, and a tiny Picea, too. Picea is a type of spruce tree, so you’re essentially getting an adorable little Christmas tree in a tiny house. The moss at the base of each plant is a nice touch, too.

M&S’s selection of houseplants is spot on: a winter-flowering houseplant for a splash of indoor colour, complemented by timeless Christmas greenery.

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Personally, I’d use the M&S Light Up Duo Ceramic Houses to create a Christmassy window display. The two houses alone are enough to create a winter wonderland-inspired landscape, and since they already come with indoor plants, you’ll have a pre-prepared Christmas setup for just £35.

More Christmas houseplant displays

Garden Trading Allison Pine Mini Christmas Tree 60cm £12.50 at Garden Trading A sweet little pine Christmas tree for compact indoor displays. You can decorate it however you like! Bloom & Wild The Winter Forest Trough £45 at Bloom & Wild I'm obsessed with this wintry trough display. Beautiful white hyacinths burst into bloom within 1-2 weeks of arrival. M&S Flower Market Large Red Christmas Flowering Plant Basket £45 at M&S Another gorgeous Christmas houseplant display from M&S, featuring poinsettias, ivy and more.

Well, M&S has done it again – the Light Up Duo Ceramic Houses are really high on my wish list.