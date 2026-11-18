As the proud owner of a tiny kitchen, with very limited sink space, I’m a sucker for clever dish drainers that make washing up easier. I’ve just spotted Dunelm’s new Umbra Sling Folding Dish Rack and Drying Mat (£38) , and it fits this brief perfectly.

One thing people with tidy sinks always have is a dish drainer that is well-suited to the space on offer. In small kitchens , the washing up can pile up fast, making a space-saving yet efficient drying rack all the more essential.

The Umbra Sling Folding Dish Rack and Drying Mat folds away when not in use, making it an ideal choice for small spaces. Here’s everything you need to know.

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Umbra Sling Folding Dish Rack and Drying Mat £38 at Dunelm

I’m aware it is a little weird to get excited about dish drainers. But clever design really does make all the difference when it comes to running your home smoothly. From Argos Home’s elevated dish rack , which makes the process more hygienic, to IKEA’s space-saving dish drainer , which takes up minimal counter space, there are plenty of clever models available. And the Umbra Folding Dish Rack and Drying Mat deserve to be grouped in with these kitchen heroes.

As I previously mentioned, the drying mat of this dish drainer folds up, leaving a small, compact box that can be used to hold utensils. When extended, you have a large mat and wire rack with plenty of space for dishes, glasses, cutlery, pots and pans while keeping your worktop organised. The mat will help keep your side dry, and the folding aspect is really handy if you lack the space to have a permanent mat in place. Or, if you simply dislike the look of a bulky dish drainer.

Once folded, the drainer is held in place with an integrated silicone band, which holds all the parts together securely. The drainer is also dishwasher-safe, making it incredibly easy to clean and banish any musty smells that can build up in damp environments.

I’m a big fan that both a drying mat and a rack are included with this drainer. A rack is handy for keeping your items elevated, so they don’t sit in excess water, while the dish mat prevents water from pooling on your side, making the entire process cleaner and more efficient.

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While I think this is a great choice for small kitchens, it’s not the only impressive model I’ve spotted. Here are a few more clever and space-saving designs that I've spotted.

Brabantia Brabantia Sinkside Foldable Dish Drying Rack, Dark Grey, Dark Grey Was £45.95, now £36.76 at John Lewis This dish drainer folds completely flat when not in use, meaning it can easily be stashed in a drawer. Plus, it's on sale right now. Raxter Raxter Dish Drainer £13.99 at Amazon UK The angle of this drainer means you can double the drying area while barely taking up any side space. It also folds flat. Argos Home Argos Home Dish Rack - Black £12 at Argos I'm a big fan of this clever dish drainer, which has a drainage spout to allow water spill-off to flow back into your sink.

I know washing up is a boring chore, and pherhaps dish drainers are an even more dull topic of conversation. But trust me, investing in the right one will make this task easier.