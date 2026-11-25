I'm a firm believer that Christmas decor is best when it's the same things that come out year after year. The festive period is built on nostalgia, and amongst all of the newness over Christmas, it's somewhat of a relief to rely on the same decorations rather than spending money on more.

The Amazon tension rod garland hack is one of our favourites on the Ideal Home team, and the fact that multiple people are trying it again this year is a testament to just how simple and effective it is.

Kitchens can be tricky to decorate for Christmas. You don't want any decor that will get in the way, but equally, when you're spending so much time in there, it needs to feel merry. This easy and affordable tension rod garland hack keeps clutter out of the way while adding the perfect dose of festive joy.

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As we've learnt over the last few years with trendy Christmas decor such as Habitat's stars and M&S's gigantic bows, you can't wait around too long before hitting purchase. The same can be said with this garland hack - Amazon sold out of tension rods when the hack first gained popularity, so don't wait around too long.

I'm all for adding one of the best artificial Christmas trees to a kitchen, particularly if you have an open-plan kitchen that doubles up as a living space, but in smaller rooms it will get in the way. The tension rod garland is a much more fuss-free idea that costs less and won't take up unnecessary space.

(Image credit: Future/Heather Young)

The best part of this tension rod hack is that it doesn't damage your walls. Finding a spot to hang a garland in a kitchen can be difficult, so a window or doorway will be the best place to position it, however, you don't want to make holes in your walls or damage the paint for a few weeks of decoration.

Ideal Home's Editor-in-Chief, Heather Young, gave this garland hack a try last year in her kitchen window and plans to recreate it again for the festive season in 2026, as shown above. You simply put the tension rod between the walls and wind a garland around it, adding additional foliage or decor as you please.

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For a whimsical twist on the trend for 2027, I have my eye on this John Lewis star garland, which I think will add a fun touch of sparkle to an artificial garland.

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Christmas prep is in full swing - as payday looms, I'm checking out these 16 Christmas crockery sets to get my tablescape set for the big day.

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