6 clever kitchen organisers I’m snapping up to get ahead of my Christmas food shop, so I can spend less time tidying and more time enjoying the festivities
They'll double cupboard and fridge space this Christmas
One thing you should know about me? I’m a planner. Instead of leaving Christmas preparations to the last minute, I like to plan months ahead to spread the money (and the stress), which is why I’ve already started filling my kitchen cupboards, fridge, and freezer with festive food. However, they’re starting to get very cluttered.
And while I’m planning on moving the biggest Christmas clutter-inducers out of my kitchen before the big day to free up some much-needed space, I’ve only bought a fraction of the food I want to buy so far. By the time I add more, I know my cupboards will be overflowing, and the clutter will become overwhelming.
That’s why I’m getting ahead of the game and snapping up some kitchen organisers to double my storage space and add a layer of organisation I’ll need over the festive period. This means I’ll spend less time tidying (and stressing about tidying), and more time enjoying the festive celebrations.
A turntable - or lazy Susan - works wonders over the festive period. You can use it to organise your sauces, spices and jars in the cupboard or the fridge. Then, you can spin it around to grab what you need, instead of knocking everything down to get the bottle you want. You could even use it on the Christmas dinner table!
It's always good to have a spare bottle (or three) in the fridge. But if your fridge door space is already filling up, you can make sure you always have space for your favourite bottle of bubbly by adding a foldable bottle holder like this to the underside of your shelf. For cocktails and beer, there's a matching can dispenser, too.
No Christmas dinner is complete without some veggies, and a pretty-but-practical storage basket like this can be a great way to keep your onions and potatoes to hand without taking up vital cupboard space. Pop it on your kitchen counter, or, if you do have the space, put it in the cupboard so you can grab the whole thing when you need it.
Storage boxes like this are so versatile during Christmas and beyond. They can be used in the fridge or cupboard to house everything from your festive sweet treats to your vegetables and savoury snacks, but for maximum organisation and ease, you should group similar food together in one box. Alternatively, you could group meal ingredients together so one box equals one meal.
Stackable boxes instantly double your storage space by making the most of vertical space. And the metal design of these ones makes them incredibly versatile, allowing you to use them for packets and sauces, Christmas treats, or even vegetables. They also come in gold, so you can keep them on your worktops if you don't have any cupboard space left.
Whether you add fruit to your cocktails or plan on making a delicious pavlova, fruit is a must-have at Christmas. But if you ditch the packaging and use storage boxes like this, you can free up more fridge space and keep your fruit fresher for longer. This one even has a drain feature that keeps moisture at bay.
The best part? These organisers will continue to curb the clutter in your kitchen even when Christmas is over.
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Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!