6 clever kitchen organisers I’m snapping up to get ahead of my Christmas food shop, so I can spend less time tidying and more time enjoying the festivities

They'll double cupboard and fridge space this Christmas

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Kitchen with greige kitchen cabinets and marble worktop, covered in christmas decor and everyday kitchen items
(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

One thing you should know about me? I’m a planner. Instead of leaving Christmas preparations to the last minute, I like to plan months ahead to spread the money (and the stress), which is why I’ve already started filling my kitchen cupboards, fridge, and freezer with festive food. However, they’re starting to get very cluttered.

And while I’m planning on moving the biggest Christmas clutter-inducers out of my kitchen before the big day to free up some much-needed space, I’ve only bought a fraction of the food I want to buy so far. By the time I add more, I know my cupboards will be overflowing, and the clutter will become overwhelming.

That’s why I’m getting ahead of the game and snapping up some kitchen organisers to double my storage space and add a layer of organisation I’ll need over the festive period. This means I’ll spend less time tidying (and stressing about tidying), and more time enjoying the festive celebrations.

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The best part? These organisers will continue to curb the clutter in your kitchen even when Christmas is over.

Lauren Bradbury
Lauren Bradbury
Content Editor (House Manual)

Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!