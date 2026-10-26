One thing you should know about me? I’m a planner. Instead of leaving Christmas preparations to the last minute, I like to plan months ahead to spread the money (and the stress), which is why I’ve already started filling my kitchen cupboards, fridge, and freezer with festive food. However, they’re starting to get very cluttered.

And while I’m planning on moving the biggest Christmas clutter-inducers out of my kitchen before the big day to free up some much-needed space, I’ve only bought a fraction of the food I want to buy so far. By the time I add more, I know my cupboards will be overflowing, and the clutter will become overwhelming.

That’s why I’m getting ahead of the game and snapping up some kitchen organisers to double my storage space and add a layer of organisation I’ll need over the festive period. This means I’ll spend less time tidying (and stressing about tidying), and more time enjoying the festive celebrations.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

Dunelm 12 Inch Three Compartment Turn Table With Mat £7 at Dunelm A turntable - or lazy Susan - works wonders over the festive period. You can use it to organise your sauces, spices and jars in the cupboard or the fridge. Then, you can spin it around to grab what you need, instead of knocking everything down to get the bottle you want. You could even use it on the Christmas dinner table! Joseph Joseph FridgeStore Foldable Under-Shelf Bottle & Wine Holder £14.50 at Amazon UK It's always good to have a spare bottle (or three) in the fridge. But if your fridge door space is already filling up, you can make sure you always have space for your favourite bottle of bubbly by adding a foldable bottle holder like this to the underside of your shelf. For cocktails and beer, there's a matching can dispenser, too. Argos Home 2 Tier Wire Storage Basket £12 at Argos No Christmas dinner is complete without some veggies, and a pretty-but-practical storage basket like this can be a great way to keep your onions and potatoes to hand without taking up vital cupboard space. Pop it on your kitchen counter, or, if you do have the space, put it in the cupboard so you can grab the whole thing when you need it. Vtopmart Kitchen Storage Boxes 6 Pack £19.99 at Amazon UK Storage boxes like this are so versatile during Christmas and beyond. They can be used in the fridge or cupboard to house everything from your festive sweet treats to your vegetables and savoury snacks, but for maximum organisation and ease, you should group similar food together in one box. Alternatively, you could group meal ingredients together so one box equals one meal. Amazon Basics Amazon Basics Stackable Metal Storage Baskets £16.99 at Amazon UK Stackable boxes instantly double your storage space by making the most of vertical space. And the metal design of these ones makes them incredibly versatile, allowing you to use them for packets and sauces, Christmas treats, or even vegetables. They also come in gold, so you can keep them on your worktops if you don't have any cupboard space left. Dunelm Two Layer Drain Fridge Storage Box £7 at Dunelm Whether you add fruit to your cocktails or plan on making a delicious pavlova, fruit is a must-have at Christmas. But if you ditch the packaging and use storage boxes like this, you can free up more fridge space and keep your fruit fresher for longer. This one even has a drain feature that keeps moisture at bay.

The best part? These organisers will continue to curb the clutter in your kitchen even when Christmas is over.