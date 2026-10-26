Lidl’s £10 electric shoe dryer will dry your shoes fast and banish damp smells – it’s a must-have for wet winters

It’s raining, it’s pouring, and there is nothing worse than trudging home with wet feet after being caught in a downpour. Actually, there is; it’s waiting hours for those shoes to dry off.

If shoes are cluttering up your radiators (and causing a fairly funky smell as a result), you’ll be interested to know Lidl is selling a £9.99 electric shoe dryer that promises to dry your footwear fast and odour-free.

With more storms on the way here in the UK, this bargain buy is a clever addition to your hallway shoe storage ideas. Say goodbye to wet footprints, soggy canvas and bad smells; this is why I believe the Lidl shoe dryer is a winter essential.

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There’s nothing more frustrating than taking a winter walk, running an errand or simply commuting and returning home with soaking shoes, socks and feet after being caught in a downpour, splashed by a car, or accidentally stepping into a puddle.

Then, when you return home with wet, muddy footsteps, you need one of the best mops, followed by one of the best vacuum cleaners, to clean up, and you end up desperately trying to dry your shoes on top of your radiator or in front of your electric heater.

What I find frustrating about this drying method is that my shoes often smell and feel uncomfortably stiff afterwards. Lidl promises to rectify this problem. The Silvercrest Electric Shoe Dryer consists of two slim heating pods that will slip into your shoes. It suits all types of shoes, including children's shoes from size two onwards.

(Image credit: Lidl)

Blowing heat through 1500 air holes, it promises even heat distribution, as well as three set drying programmes lasting three, six or nine hours. The dryer automatically shuts off when the program is finished.

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It has a max temperature of 56 degrees, which Lidl states ensures efficient drying without damaging the shoes. It’s also extendable, and the cable running between each heater is 50cm to cater for knee- and thigh-high boots.

As the shoe dryer is designed to dry your shoes in a matter of hours, it helps prevent the build-up of damp and therefore the lingering musty smells that are associated with wet shoes.

The Silvercrest electric shoe dryer is in stores now and is only available while stocks last. If you don’t have a Lidl local to you, or your store has already sold out, I’ve found a few more styles you can shop online.

Status Status Electric Heated Shoe & Boot Drying Rack £49.99 at Robert Dyas If you need to dry more than one pair of shoes, this clever dryer doubles up as a shoe rack and heater. MAXXDRY Maxxdry Heavy Duty Shoe, Boot and Glove Dryer - Grey £39.99 at Currys Dry your shoes and gloves, with this powerful heater, which is capable of drying four items in just one hour. Snowpea Snowpea Electric Shoe Dryer £19.54 at Amazon UK Like Lidl's, this shoe dryer will slot into your shoes, ad uses 1532 air-holes to dry your footware.

If you’re sick of wet, musty shoes, then this electric shoe heater is a winter essential. It’s perfect for battling temperamental British weather.