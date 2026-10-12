6 clever Christmas storage solutions to protect and organise your decorations – the affordable buys I’m snapping up to get ahead of the game
They're must-haves for your trees, baubles and wreaths
I recently moved house, and although all major reno plans are on hold for a while, I decided to treat myself to some upgraded Christmas decorations as a little moving-in gift. But when a new tree, baubles, wreath, and other festive bits and bobs turned up at my doorstep this week, I quickly realised I hadn’t ordered something else: storage!
It’s easy to overlook how you store Christmas decorations, but many of these festive items are fragile and breakable. Not to mention, they spend most of their days in a cold, damp loft, where they’re susceptible to dirt and mould, which can drastically affect their look and lifespan. That’s why I’ve been on the hunt for some new storage that can protect them properly.
Ideally, I’d love to start by buying the bauble storage trolley that Ruth Langsford uses (which, if anyone is interested, is the very fancy Deluxe Rolling Bauble Chest, £279 at Balsam Hill), but my small budget just doesn’t stretch that far. So, I’ve found some more affordable alternatives, and I thought I’d share them with you, too.
This bauble box comes with four removable drawers that you can adjust to fit the size of the ornaments you want to store. So, you can protect up to 64 baubles and decorations, zip up the lid, and then use the grab handles to easily lift it in and out of the loft.
Has anyone ever successfully put their Christmas tree back in its original box? I haven't, so I'm buying this hard-shell storage box for my new tree this year. It's suitable for trees up to 7ft tall and has a click-on lid that keeps the tree well protected when it's not brightening up your home.
A wreath storage bag is the ultimate companion to your Christmas wreath - or any wreath, in fact! It protects the main wreath and delicate components from damage or dust buildup, and the zip closure makes it easy to remove and put back on. You could also use it for your garlands if you're partial to these festive additions.
I'm very guilty of misplacing my Christmas wrapping paper and having to buy more year after year, so this wrapping paper storage bag is perfect for me. It'll keep all your festive paper and wrapping accessories in one handy, folder-like storage bag you can grab whenever you need it.
If a hard-shell Christmas tree storage box is a little too fiddly for you, a storage bag like this could be a good alternative. This heavy-duty design fits trees up to 9ft tall, and the flexible material lets you fill in gaps with other garlands and decorations.
You can avoid the yearly detangle of the Christmas lights by investing in lights storage like this - and it's genius! This box comes with four removable holders, so you can wrap up to eight strings of lights around them. This'll keep them tangle-free and safe from damage in the loft, so they'll last even longer.
I always love to be prepared, so buying these Christmas decoration storage solutions now will prevent any nasty surprises after Christmas.
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Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!