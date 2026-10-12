6 clever Christmas storage solutions to protect and organise your decorations – the affordable buys I’m snapping up to get ahead of the game

They're must-haves for your trees, baubles and wreaths

Lauren Bradbury&#039;s avatar
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Dining room decorated for Christmas with a tree behind the wooden dining room table
(Image credit: Future PLC/Dan Duchars)

I recently moved house, and although all major reno plans are on hold for a while, I decided to treat myself to some upgraded Christmas decorations as a little moving-in gift. But when a new tree, baubles, wreath, and other festive bits and bobs turned up at my doorstep this week, I quickly realised I hadn’t ordered something else: storage!

It’s easy to overlook how you store Christmas decorations, but many of these festive items are fragile and breakable. Not to mention, they spend most of their days in a cold, damp loft, where they’re susceptible to dirt and mould, which can drastically affect their look and lifespan. That’s why I’ve been on the hunt for some new storage that can protect them properly.

Ideally, I’d love to start by buying the bauble storage trolley that Ruth Langsford uses (which, if anyone is interested, is the very fancy Deluxe Rolling Bauble Chest, £279 at Balsam Hill), but my small budget just doesn’t stretch that far. So, I’ve found some more affordable alternatives, and I thought I’d share them with you, too.

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I always love to be prepared, so buying these Christmas decoration storage solutions now will prevent any nasty surprises after Christmas.

Lauren Bradbury
Lauren Bradbury
Content Editor (House Manual)

Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!