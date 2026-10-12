I recently moved house, and although all major reno plans are on hold for a while, I decided to treat myself to some upgraded Christmas decorations as a little moving-in gift. But when a new tree, baubles, wreath, and other festive bits and bobs turned up at my doorstep this week, I quickly realised I hadn’t ordered something else: storage!

It’s easy to overlook how you store Christmas decorations , but many of these festive items are fragile and breakable. Not to mention, they spend most of their days in a cold, damp loft, where they’re susceptible to dirt and mould, which can drastically affect their look and lifespan. That’s why I’ve been on the hunt for some new storage that can protect them properly.

Ideally, I’d love to start by buying the bauble storage trolley that Ruth Langsford uses (which, if anyone is interested, is the very fancy Deluxe Rolling Bauble Chest, £279 at Balsam Hill ), but my small budget just doesn’t stretch that far. So, I’ve found some more affordable alternatives, and I thought I’d share them with you, too.

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MaidMAX Christmas Bauble Storage Box With Adjustable Dividers £29.44 at Amazon UK This bauble box comes with four removable drawers that you can adjust to fit the size of the ornaments you want to store. So, you can protect up to 64 baubles and decorations, zip up the lid, and then use the grab handles to easily lift it in and out of the loft. Argos Really Useful 77L Christmas Tree Storage Box £34 at Argos Has anyone ever successfully put their Christmas tree back in its original box? I haven't, so I'm buying this hard-shell storage box for my new tree this year. It's suitable for trees up to 7ft tall and has a click-on lid that keeps the tree well protected when it's not brightening up your home. Dunelm Wreath Storage Bag £7 at Dunelm A wreath storage bag is the ultimate companion to your Christmas wreath - or any wreath, in fact! It protects the main wreath and delicate components from damage or dust buildup, and the zip closure makes it easy to remove and put back on. You could also use it for your garlands if you're partial to these festive additions. Country Club Christmas Corner Wrapping Paper Storage Bag £6 at Argos I'm very guilty of misplacing my Christmas wrapping paper and having to buy more year after year, so this wrapping paper storage bag is perfect for me. It'll keep all your festive paper and wrapping accessories in one handy, folder-like storage bag you can grab whenever you need it. Holiday Cheer Christmas Tree Storage Bag – Heavy Duty £28.68 at Amazon UK If a hard-shell Christmas tree storage box is a little too fiddly for you, a storage bag like this could be a good alternative. This heavy-duty design fits trees up to 9ft tall, and the flexible material lets you fill in gaps with other garlands and decorations. Christmas Village Christmas Village Icicle Lights Storage Decorations Holder £11.99 at Amazon UK You can avoid the yearly detangle of the Christmas lights by investing in lights storage like this - and it's genius! This box comes with four removable holders, so you can wrap up to eight strings of lights around them. This'll keep them tangle-free and safe from damage in the loft, so they'll last even longer.

I always love to be prepared, so buying these Christmas decoration storage solutions now will prevent any nasty surprises after Christmas.