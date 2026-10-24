H&M just dropped the ultimate minimalist Christmas wreath, and I’m obsessed – it's going to be adorning all the chicest doors this festive season

H&M Home's Christmas shop is finally open – and this unconventional wreath design instantly caught my eye

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A living room with exposed beams and a lit fireplace with a decorated Christmas tree and a wreath hung above the fireplace
(Image credit: H&M)

This week, H&M Home officially opened its Christmas shop. The brand’s festive offering is filled with Scandi-inspired decor and pared-back designs. And if you are more of a minimalist when decorating for Christmas, you’re going to love the H&M jingle bell wreaths which are an alternative, minimalist take on the traditional look.

As someone who’s not particularly into maximalist Christmas, I’m obsessed with this Christmas wreath idea. Each wreath is made entirely out of jingle bells, available in two metal finishes – silver and gold-coloured. They’re arranged into a circle and finished with a single velvet ribbon bow which extends for hanging this minimalist Christmas decor idea up.

The larger 25 centimetre-diameter wreaths are selling for £24.99 each. But there are smaller £6.99 versions available, too – and these also come in charming star shapes, as well as the classic round shape. All of these little ones work perfectly as Christmas tree ornaments.

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A Christmas tree decorated with H&amp;amp;M Christmas decorations including little silver jingle bell wreaths

(Image credit: H&M)

In comparison to other major retailers like John Lewis and M&S who opened their respective ones last month, H&M Home is a little late to the party. But it was worth the wait. And while some of the best Christmas decorations from these other brands are already selling out now, it’s great to have H&M Home come in with a fresh batch of festive stock for all of us to shop.

And if you’re after pared-back, minimalist Christmas decor like George Home’s simplistic Christmas tree or these jingle bell wreaths, there’s plenty more where those came from. Here are some of my top minimalist festive picks from the new H&M Home Christmas range.

Minimalist H&M Christmas picks

Which minimal Christmas decorations are you looking to snap up to elevate your celebrations and your home with?

Sara Hesikova
Sara Hesikova
Room Decor Editor

Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.

Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.