H&M just dropped the ultimate minimalist Christmas wreath, and I’m obsessed – it's going to be adorning all the chicest doors this festive season
H&M Home's Christmas shop is finally open – and this unconventional wreath design instantly caught my eye
This week, H&M Home officially opened its Christmas shop. The brand’s festive offering is filled with Scandi-inspired decor and pared-back designs. And if you are more of a minimalist when decorating for Christmas, you’re going to love the H&M jingle bell wreaths which are an alternative, minimalist take on the traditional look.
As someone who’s not particularly into maximalist Christmas, I’m obsessed with this Christmas wreath idea. Each wreath is made entirely out of jingle bells, available in two metal finishes – silver and gold-coloured. They’re arranged into a circle and finished with a single velvet ribbon bow which extends for hanging this minimalist Christmas decor idea up.
If you want to keep the traditional Christmas colour scheme but strip it back a bit, this gold-coloured wreath with a burgundy bow is perfect.
The larger 25 centimetre-diameter wreaths are selling for £24.99 each. But there are smaller £6.99 versions available, too – and these also come in charming star shapes, as well as the classic round shape. All of these little ones work perfectly as Christmas tree ornaments.
In comparison to other major retailers like John Lewis and M&S who opened their respective ones last month, H&M Home is a little late to the party. But it was worth the wait. And while some of the best Christmas decorations from these other brands are already selling out now, it’s great to have H&M Home come in with a fresh batch of festive stock for all of us to shop.
And if you’re after pared-back, minimalist Christmas decor like George Home’s simplistic Christmas tree or these jingle bell wreaths, there’s plenty more where those came from. Here are some of my top minimalist festive picks from the new H&M Home Christmas range.
Minimalist H&M Christmas picks
Fringe and tassels are a major home decor trend at the moment - so it's only natural for it to transform into a Christmas decor trend, too.
Which minimal Christmas decorations are you looking to snap up to elevate your celebrations and your home with?
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.