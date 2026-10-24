H&M just dropped the ultimate minimalist Christmas wreath, and I’m obsessed – it's going to be adorning all the chicest doors this festive season

This week, H&M Home officially opened its Christmas shop. The brand’s festive offering is filled with Scandi-inspired decor and pared-back designs. And if you are more of a minimalist when decorating for Christmas, you’re going to love the H&M jingle bell wreaths which are an alternative, minimalist take on the traditional look.

As someone who’s not particularly into maximalist Christmas, I’m obsessed with this Christmas wreath idea. Each wreath is made entirely out of jingle bells, available in two metal finishes – silver and gold-coloured. They’re arranged into a circle and finished with a single velvet ribbon bow which extends for hanging this minimalist Christmas decor idea up.

H&M Home Silver-coloured jingle bell wreath £24.99 at H&M The silver-coloured jingle bell wreath - or should I say chrome? - with a neutral-coloured velvet bow would be my top pick. H&M Home Small silver-coloured star jingle bell wreath £6.99 at H&M How adorable is this star mini wreath made out of tiny little jingle bells?! It's so cute yet so stylish, too. H&M Home Gold-coloured jingle bell wreath £24.99 at H&M If you want to keep the traditional Christmas colour scheme but strip it back a bit, this gold-coloured wreath with a burgundy bow is perfect.

The larger 25 centimetre-diameter wreaths are selling for £24.99 each. But there are smaller £6.99 versions available, too – and these also come in charming star shapes, as well as the classic round shape. All of these little ones work perfectly as Christmas tree ornaments.

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(Image credit: H&M)

In comparison to other major retailers like John Lewis and M&S who opened their respective ones last month, H&M Home is a little late to the party. But it was worth the wait. And while some of the best Christmas decorations from these other brands are already selling out now, it’s great to have H&M Home come in with a fresh batch of festive stock for all of us to shop.

And if you’re after pared-back, minimalist Christmas decor like George Home’s simplistic Christmas tree or these jingle bell wreaths, there’s plenty more where those came from. Here are some of my top minimalist festive picks from the new H&M Home Christmas range.

Minimalist H&M Christmas picks

Which minimal Christmas decorations are you looking to snap up to elevate your celebrations and your home with?