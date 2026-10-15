Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be incredibly chaotic. And as you add presents, decorations, and guests to the festive fun, clutter can multiply and take over your house. That’s why storage is key.

As Ideal Home’s resident organisation guru and storage obsessive, I’m a big fan of pretty-but-practical storage baskets that help you store (and sometimes hide) those items that you don’t want on show. But I'm also a HUGE fan of whimsical Christmas decor. So, when I spotted new Christmas-themed storage baskets making the rounds, I knew they were made for me.

From storage baskets shaped like Christmas puddings to adorable penguins and trees, these are the magical buys I’m snapping up right now to get ahead of Christmas clutter at home. After all, if my prediction is correct, these will sell like hotcakes… or should I say hot chestnuts?

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While I'm obsessed with these adorable festive storage additions, I also appreciate that other Christmas storage needs to be practical. That's why I've recently snapped up some practical storage for my Christmas tree, wreaths and baubles, too.

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