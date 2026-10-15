These festive storage baskets will curb clutter and organise your home in the most whimsical way this Christmas – the 6 I’m buying before they sell out
I can’t decide if I love the Christmas pudding or the gingerbread house more
Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be incredibly chaotic. And as you add presents, decorations, and guests to the festive fun, clutter can multiply and take over your house. That’s why storage is key.
As Ideal Home’s resident organisation guru and storage obsessive, I’m a big fan of pretty-but-practical storage baskets that help you store (and sometimes hide) those items that you don’t want on show. But I'm also a HUGE fan of whimsical Christmas decor. So, when I spotted new Christmas-themed storage baskets making the rounds, I knew they were made for me.
From storage baskets shaped like Christmas puddings to adorable penguins and trees, these are the magical buys I’m snapping up right now to get ahead of Christmas clutter at home. After all, if my prediction is correct, these will sell like hotcakes… or should I say hot chestnuts?
What's Christmas without a little gingerbread? This storage basket is so adorable, and opens from the roof to help you hide things inside. There's even a matching Christmas tree skirt for £15 if you want to go all out.
While I'm obsessed with these adorable festive storage additions, I also appreciate that other Christmas storage needs to be practical. That's why I've recently snapped up some practical storage for my Christmas tree, wreaths and baubles, too.
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Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!