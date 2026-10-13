This £7 Argos shoe rack is the clever addition your hallway needs this autumn – and the stackable design makes it perfect for smaller spaces
It's a must-have for tidying muddy shoes
The autumn weather can turn your hallway into a mess. And as someone who went years without proper shoe storage, I can tell you that constantly tripping over shoes and mopping up muddy footprints gets boring fast. That’s where clever products like the Argos Home 2 Shelf Stackable Shoe Rack (£7 at Argos) can help.
Yes, one thing I know for certain is you can’t keep a hallway consistently tidy without storage solutions that work for your entryway and your needs, and narrow hallways with limited space like mine suit small-space-friendly shoe storage solutions best. However, these space-savvy options also often limit the number of shoes you can store - which isn’t always practical if you have a big family, like to host or just love shoes (guilty!).
That’s why this Argos shoe rack is so clever. Not only does it give muddy shoes a home over the wetter months, but the stackable design means it can ‘grow’ as and when you need it. This means that you can tailor it to your space AND your shoes throughout the autumn months and beyond.
At just £7, this shoe rack is ridiculously affordable, which is great for your bank account. But this bargain price also means that it’s not quite on the same aesthetic level as the prettier shoe racks on the market.
However, I’m a firm believer that shoe storage works best when it offers function over form, as attractive shoe racks often focus too much on looks and sacrifice usable space. But the Argos Home 2 Shelf Stackable Shoe Rack offers a compact design that’ll suit a smaller hallway, while also letting you expand it if needed.
That’s because this shoe rack features a stackable design for those who want to keep more than six pairs of shoes tidy this autumn. For example, if you wanted to stop 12 pairs of muddy shoes from cluttering up your hallway, you can buy two and slot them together using the dowels in the four vertical pieces of wood.
If you need even more space, you can buy a third or maybe even a fourth and simply slot them on top of each other to keep them secure. And making the most of vertical space is one of the techniques the pros swear by when organising a smaller room or hallway.
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Plus, I wouldn’t say it was unattractive. The natural pine look is a neutral design choice that suits any hallway decor, and you can paint it if you're so inclined. This means it’s a very customisable way to autumn-proof your hallway, add extra storage to your entryway, or even add to the bottom of your wardrobe or tuck it into your under-the-stairs cupboard.
Don’t just take my word for it, either. This £7 Argos shoe rack is one of the retailer’s biggest sellers, and at the time of writing, the Argos Home 2 Shelf Stackable Shoe Rack has over 3,500 reviews with an average star rating of 4.2 out of 5.
One happy customer wrote, ‘I bought three of them. They're an absolute bargain,’ and another raved, ‘Great value simple shoe rack. Easy to assemble, sturdy enough. We have it in a rear porch for gardening shoes, walking boots, etc. It holds plenty of pairs.’
A small minority haven’t been as positive about the quality, though, so bear that in mind if you’re looking to organise your hallway this autumn.
It’s a great, affordable option for muddy shoes, as long as you appreciate that it is definitely on the cheaper side of the market. But if you're willing to splash a bit more cash, I have popped some alternatives below, too.
For just £7, though, I think the stackable Argos shoe rack is my winner!
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!