The autumn weather can turn your hallway into a mess. And as someone who went years without proper shoe storage, I can tell you that constantly tripping over shoes and mopping up muddy footprints gets boring fast. That’s where clever products like the Argos Home 2 Shelf Stackable Shoe Rack (£7 at Argos) can help.

Yes, one thing I know for certain is you can’t keep a hallway consistently tidy without storage solutions that work for your entryway and your needs, and narrow hallways with limited space like mine suit small-space-friendly shoe storage solutions best. However, these space-savvy options also often limit the number of shoes you can store - which isn’t always practical if you have a big family, like to host or just love shoes (guilty!).

That’s why this Argos shoe rack is so clever. Not only does it give muddy shoes a home over the wetter months, but the stackable design means it can ‘grow’ as and when you need it. This means that you can tailor it to your space AND your shoes throughout the autumn months and beyond.

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Argos Home 2 Shelf Stackable Shoe Rack £7 at Argos Spot the four handy dowels that make this clever shoe rack stackable! That means you can double the storage space for a few extra pounds.

At just £7, this shoe rack is ridiculously affordable, which is great for your bank account. But this bargain price also means that it’s not quite on the same aesthetic level as the prettier shoe racks on the market.

However, I’m a firm believer that shoe storage works best when it offers function over form, as attractive shoe racks often focus too much on looks and sacrifice usable space. But the Argos Home 2 Shelf Stackable Shoe Rack offers a compact design that’ll suit a smaller hallway, while also letting you expand it if needed.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

That’s because this shoe rack features a stackable design for those who want to keep more than six pairs of shoes tidy this autumn. For example, if you wanted to stop 12 pairs of muddy shoes from cluttering up your hallway, you can buy two and slot them together using the dowels in the four vertical pieces of wood.

If you need even more space, you can buy a third or maybe even a fourth and simply slot them on top of each other to keep them secure. And making the most of vertical space is one of the techniques the pros swear by when organising a smaller room or hallway.

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Plus, I wouldn’t say it was unattractive. The natural pine look is a neutral design choice that suits any hallway decor, and you can paint it if you're so inclined. This means it’s a very customisable way to autumn-proof your hallway , add extra storage to your entryway, or even add to the bottom of your wardrobe or tuck it into your under-the-stairs cupboard.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Don’t just take my word for it, either. This £7 Argos shoe rack is one of the retailer’s biggest sellers, and at the time of writing, the Argos Home 2 Shelf Stackable Shoe Rack has over 3,500 reviews with an average star rating of 4.2 out of 5.

One happy customer wrote, ‘I bought three of them. They're an absolute bargain,’ and another raved, ‘Great value simple shoe rack. Easy to assemble, sturdy enough. We have it in a rear porch for gardening shoes, walking boots, etc. It holds plenty of pairs.’

A small minority haven’t been as positive about the quality, though, so bear that in mind if you’re looking to organise your hallway this autumn.

It’s a great, affordable option for muddy shoes, as long as you appreciate that it is definitely on the cheaper side of the market. But if you're willing to splash a bit more cash, I have popped some alternatives below, too.

Argos Home Jorn 4 Shelf Shoe Storage Rack £21 at Argos Still very affordable, this alternative Argos shoe rack can hold up to 12 pairs of shoes and is made from metal, so you can just wipe it clean if your muddy shoes mess it up. Dunelm Georgi Tall Shoe Storage Unit £299 at Dunelm If you want to hide the shoes in your hallway, this tall unit has five hidden shoe shelves, as well as two drawers at the top for all of your other hallway essentials - like your keys or post. Amazon 6 Tier Narrow Shoe Storage Rack £15.99 at Amazon UK If you only need to keep a few key pairs of shoes tidy, a unit like this can work wonders. It'll tuck into the corner of any hallway, and comes in either a 6-tier or 8-tier design.

For just £7, though, I think the stackable Argos shoe rack is my winner!