Things to declutter from a bedroom in February — 6 things to throw out before the end of the month to create a relaxing sleeping space

A bedroom should be a calming and relaxing place. However, I certainly don’t feel that way, which is why I’m ticking off these things to declutter from a bedroom in February from my to-do list to improve my sleep and restore my sanctuary to its former glory this month.

February is one of those awkward months between winter and spring, and there are a whole host of things that will have accumulated in your bedroom over Christmas and January that are ready to get rid of.

But while most of us know that we should declutter our bedrooms , actually doing it is a whole different ballgame. But as someone who struggles to sleep at the best of times, I was intrigued to learn from a recent IKEA sleep study that a clutter-free space plays a hugely important role in how well we sleep at night, with 66% of respondents saying that a tidy room drastically improves their sleep.

To get a headstart on the task I asked decluttering and bedroom experts for their take on the things you should declutter from a bedroom in February. This is what they said.

1. Winter clothes

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

I’ll be honest and say that I have a lot of clothes. To be more specific, I have a lot of winter clothes. And while I’ve been on a mission to declutter my wardrobe recently (in fact, I recently tried the Project 333 wardrobe decluttering method ), I still have a way to go.

That’s why I’m taking heed of the expert advice to add ‘winter clothes’ to my list of things to declutter from a bedroom in February, as I know this will calm the constant anxiety I feel when I open my wardrobes. But where to start?

Well, Shannon Murphy, a professional organiser from Simpl Living Co , advises, ‘Start with your wardrobe, if you haven’t worn certain winter clothes during the coldest months, chances are you won’t wear them next year either.’

Sophia Lorimer, Sustainable Stylist and the founder of Fine-Tuned Wardrobe , agrees. She says, ‘If it didn’t make it into rotation last season, it’s time to let it go. Whether it’s a jumper that’s lost its shape or a dress that no longer sparks joy, clearing out unworn pieces makes room for what truly serves you. Donate or resell where possible.’

And when you’ve chosen what stays and what goes, you can use storage solutions like these TidyIsles Wardrobe Storage Organisers from Amazon to keep your clothes out of the way and off the chair of doom.

2. Old or uncomfortable bedding

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

The best duvets come in so many shapes and forms, so there’s a high chance that you - like me - have a few options so you can chop and change the tog rating depending on the season. That’s before we mention all of the bedding sets and sheets you probably have taking up space in your bedroom, too.

But how much of this bedding do you really need? And do you still use them all? If you don’t, old and uncomfortable bedding should be on your list of things to declutter from a bedroom in February.

This is echoed by Lena Gierasinska, Head of Product and Display at Barker and Stonehouse . She says, ‘Now is the perfect time to sort out your sleep ahead of Spring and changing out your old or uncomfortable bedding may be the key. If your bedding is thin, lumpy or bobbling, then look to declutter your worn-out sheets for fresh, quality bedding.’

However, if you want to switch to your spring or summer duvet early and just want to store a duvet until the weather changes again, there are so many methods that will keep it out of the way - but my personal favourite is using these Compactor Vacuum Storage Tote Bags from John Lewis .

And with the sheets you have left over, you might want to take a leaf out of our Deputy Digital Editor Rebecca Knight ’s book and use these Bed Sheet Organiser and Storage 3 Pack from Amazon . After all, they transformed the way she stores her bedding in her cupboards.

3. Leftover Christmas decorations

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

Christmas may have come and gone, but many houses are on my road with their Christmas trees and outdoor decorations still up. As Hester Van Hien, a Home Decluttering and Organising Consultant from Tidylicious adds, ‘January is usually the time that people pack away their Christmas decorations, but sometimes life takes over and you don’t get round to it.’

She also says, ‘Or, perhaps you did pack everything away but forgot that string of Christmas lights around the shelves in your bedroom. February is a good time to ensure that all Christmas-related items are packed up in boxes.’

And while this one won’t apply to everyone, it’s a good idea to double-check that you don’t have any leftover Christmas decorations lying around. If you do, aim to find a practical and efficient way to store them so that won’t encroach on your sleeping space. This Strata 40L Bauble Box with 36 Dividers from Argos is a great way to store baubles - or it can double up as an extra everyday storage box if you take out the dividers.

Hester Van Hien Social Links Navigation Home Decluttering and Organising Consultant Hester Van Hien from Tidylicious is a Home Decluttering and Organising Consultant based in south east London and completed her training with Japanese tidying expert Marie Kondo. Besides working 1:1 with clients in their homes and online, Hester can also be booked as an expert speaker. She’s done talks at the Ideal Home Show and the Clean & Tidy Home Show.

4. Unwanted gifts

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

In the same vein, you may also have unwanted gifts lying around your bedroom this month. I’m very guilty of keeping token Christmas and birthday gifts when I don’t necessarily need them (even though I still appreciate them). In most cases, I simply shove them under my bed and hope that they magically disappear before they start spilling out the sides.

However, I’m making it my mission in February to declutter these unwanted gifts from my bedroom - and you should do the same.

Monika Puccio, Head Buyer at Sofa Club , explains, ‘After the festive season, it’s easy to accumulate gifts and décor that don’t quite fit your style. Rather than letting them take up valuable space, be intentional—repurpose, regift, or donate what doesn’t spark joy.’

Thankfully, there are so many ways to get rid of items after a declutter that will still honour and respect the people who gifted them to you in the first place. So, it’s well worth it.

5. Books

(Image credit: Future/Rachael Smith)

As I don’t live in a mansion or have my dream Beauty and the Beast-inspired library just yet, every room in my house is filled with books. Because of this, I know just how cluttered they can make a bedroom feel - but I know I’m not alone.

Many people keep books in their bedroom to inspire them to swap their phones in favour of a bedtime story or even to style their bedroom shelf ideas , but this normally ends up in piles of books on the floor, straining shelves, and a busy nightstand.

That’s why Sam Tamlyn, Interior Expert and Managing Director of Shutterly Fabulous advises, ‘If you have a stack of books and magazines that you've already read or have no intention of reading, it's time to let them go. Donate them to a local library or charity, or recycle them. This will free up space on your shelves and reduce visual clutter.’

Of course, you don’t need to get rid of your stack of Ideal Home magazines completely (*wink*), but you should at least find a new home for them - like on these Pipishell Floating Shelves from Amazon . This will work in your favour when it comes to spring cleaning your home , too, as Hester explains.

She says, ‘Remember that a tidy bedroom is much easier and quicker to clean and vacuum. With March just around the corner, if you’re doing a clear-out now, it will make spring cleaning a breeze!’

6. Beauty and skincare products

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

Last month, I decided to follow expert advice and declutter my cleaning products - and I can’t tell you how much space it cleared in my cupboard under my sink. After all, it’s these forgotten areas and products that can quickly make your space feel cluttered and claustrophobic. And there’s a high chance that your nightstand or dressing table idea is feeling the squeeze, too.

Monika says, ‘We’re all guilty of hanging onto half-used lotions and serums, but skincare has a shelf life! Clear out expired products from your nightstand or vanity and streamline your routine with a few essentials that you actually use every day.’

You can also do the same with your makeup, toiletries, haircare, and any other items you typically keep when you don’t need to. Then, pop the ones you want to keep in something like this £9 Argos Home Cosmetics Desktop Organiser so everything has a place and you can keep track of expiry dates and empties as time goes on.

Greige Bobbin Set of 2 Storage Basket £38 at Next Storage baskets are some of the best decluttering products you can buy, and it's worth investing in some aesthetic baskets and boxes like these for your bedroom. This way, they're practical and pretty. MISSLO Over the Door Shoe Storage Organiser £10.99 at Amazon If you dump your shoes on your bedroom floor or they fall out of your wardrobe every time you open the door, I'd highly suggest investing in a shoe organiser. If you pop it on the back of a cupboard door, you can hide it from view. Woven Water Hyacinth Underbed Trunk £35 at Dunelm Underneath your bed is prime real estate, but don't be tempted to fill boxes like this with junk. When you've decluttered your bedroom, only keep necessary items out of the way in attractive trunks like this. Then, throw away or donate everything else.

FAQs

Where do I start when decluttering my bedroom?

When decluttering a bedroom, you should first start with the obvious visual clutter. This is normally the clutter found on your bedside table, dressing table, shelves, the tops of your cupboards, and anywhere else that’s visible to the eye. When you’ve done that, you can focus on the clutter that’s not so obvious inside your drawers and cupboards.

How long does it take to declutter one room?

This ultimately depends on the amount of clutter you have and the decluttering method you choose. If you want to start small without getting too overwhelmed, you may be able to purge a small amount of clutter in just five minutes - and this could make a big difference.

However, if you want to embrace a bigger declutter and re-organise your room after that, it could take you a few hours. So, it’s best to determine how long you want to declutter before getting started.

Is there anything else you want to purge from your bedroom this February?