Take a tour around Sylvie’s stylish 1960s family home

Ideal Home
By
10 images

Downstairs in Sylvie’s home, the space is open-plan, with a seating area that combines flea-market finds and modern buys. Most of the art on the walls was created by Sylvie, who also revamped the coffee table by cutting out butterflies and sticking them to the top.

Ideal Home loves...

1.jpg | Country Homes & Interiors | housetohome.co.uk

7 beautiful oak-framed extensions
RT_2-Sofa.com-Jethou-armchair-in-Sunshine.png

Working from home? Do it in style…
Feminine hallway with butterfly motif | Unforgerttable hallways | Hallways | PHOTO GALLERY | Livingetc | Housetohome.co.uk

How to make an unforgettable first impression
Organised home office | Home office design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

Home office design solutions for corners and alcoves
Dramatic dining room | Dining room decorating ideas | Monochrome designs | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

Add drama to your dining room in 5 steps
French country-style bedroom, with geometric grey wallpaper and a black wrought-iron canopy bed

Create a vintage bedroom