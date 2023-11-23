These cult luxury kitchen buys are usually too expensive - but these Black Friday deals are too good to ignore
*Adds all of them to basket before the prices go back up*
If you’re trying to live a champagne lifestyle on a lemonade budget, it’s time to pull up your socks and snap into action. We’ve discovered that prices of the best cult luxury kitchen buys have been slashed for Black Friday… by a lot.
Yes, so many Black Friday deals are already live, with impressive deals on the best air fryers, coffee machines, and more. But it’s the luxury buys that we’re particularly interested in. These are the offerings from top brands such as Le Creuset, Smeg, and KitchenAid, which are generally considered to be top-quality and top-dollar. So, they’re not products that you’d buy every day.
But while the prices of these products normally force us to opt for cheaper alternatives, these Black Friday deals are incredibly reasonable - with up to £200 off these cult buys. We’ve shared our favourite picks below.
The best cult kitchen buys this Black Friday
Black Friday is the perfect time to bring your budget kitchen ideas to life, especially if you’re looking to update your kitchen appliances. With savings on some of the best brands in the appliance world, you can snap up items you normally consider too expensive for almost half the price.
Cast Iron Classic Shallow Casserole |
was £249 , now £149 at Le Creuset
Consistently ranking at the top of our best-cast iron cookware list, Le Creuset has long been an Ideal Home favourite. But there’s no doubt that top-quality cast iron (in the most b-e-a-utiful colours) comes at a price. Usually considered too unaffordable, the brand has now slashed the price of its products by up to 50% - and our top pick has to be the Cast Iron Classic Shallow Casserole Dish, which is now £100 off this Black Friday.
KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer |
was £549, now £349 at Very
You’ll probably recognise the KitchenAid for its place within the Great British Bake Off tent, but this iconic stand mixer has often been deemed too expensive for some. But if you want to practice your signature or bake up a storm for your showstopper, you might be happy to know that Very has slashed the price of this cult kitchen by a whopping £200 - but only while stocks last.
Always Pan |
was £130, now £85 at Our Place
Counting fans like Cameron Diaz and Selena Gomez, The Always Pan is definitely a cult kitchen buy. It claims to be 'a 10-in-1 bestselling cookware system that does it all,' and our E-Commerce Editor, Molly Cleary, will be the first to tell you how true that is. With a normal RRP of £130 it’s certainly more expensive than other pans on the market, but how could you resist this £45 discount?
Sage the Bambino® Stainless Steel Coffee Machine |
was £329.95, now £229.00
You don’t have to be a coffee connoisseur to know that Sage is considered to be the crème de la crème (or should we say the oat milk de la oat milk?) of the coffee machine world. We’ve ranked the Sage Bambino the fourth-best coffee machine we’ve tested but have questioned its high price tag over the years. So, we’re pretty happy to see that the £100 discount this Black Friday.
Smeg Gold Two Slice Toaster |
was £189.95 now £69.96 at TK Maxx
Smeg kitchen appliances are iconic, but it can be hard to justify such a high price point - especially for a toaster. But if ever you needed an incentive to buy your first Smeg appliance, this is it. Our lovely Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight, spotted this golden TK Maxx Black Friday deal and its 37% discount going wild on TikTok, and we’re so glad she did. There’s one less in stock now, though!
Just remember that these Black Friday deals won’t be around for long. The exact length of these Black Friday deals depends on the brand, but we do know that Le Creuset will be ending its Black Friday deals on the 28th of November. So make sure you act fast if you want the luxe look for less.
Lauren Bradbury is a freelance writer and major homes enthusiast. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016, before dipping her toe into the world of content writing. After years of agency work, writing everything from real-life stories to holiday round-ups, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer in the online magazine world. Since then, she has become a regular contributor for Real Homes and Ideal Home, and become even more obsessed with everything interior and garden related. As a result, she’s in the process of transforming her old Victorian terraced house into an eclectic and modern home that hits visitors with personality as soon as they walk through the door.
