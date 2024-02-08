KitchenAid has just launched its prettiest stand mixer yet – fans are calling it 'divine'
It's a playful twist on this year's biggest colour trend, and we're a little bit in love
KitchenAid has announced its colour of the year for 2024 as Blue Salt, a stunning iridescent periwinkle blue and we think it might just be its prettiest colour release yet.
KitchenAid is one of the best stand mixers on the market, and we can already see this year's colour fast becoming a classic compared to the KitchenAid colour of the year 2023. KitchenAid's retro looks have always lent itself to a pretty pale colourway, but Blue Salt takes things a step further into contemporary style than previous light blue options available in the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer.
This delicate periwinkle shade is warmed up with red undertones, and also boasts a playful pearly finish that shifts the colour of the mixer depending on the angle or lighting.
It also doesn't hurt that this particular shade of blue happens to be one of the biggest colour trends of 2024. Dulux pre-empted the rise of warm light blue with its colour of the year 2022, Bright Skies, but this is the year in which blue is truly taking off.
The colours has popped up all over the high street from Le Creuset launching a new pale blue colourway to IKEA releasing some of its iconic furniture pieces in blue (their first colour option beyond white and natural).
You can, in part, give credit for the resurgence of blue to the rise of coastal interior aesthetics such as 'coastal grandma' and 'coastal cowgirl', even 'mermaid core', helping people see the primary colour through a refreshed lens, and Blue Salt is continuing this new outlook on blue.
Fans have already gone wild for the pretty new KitchenAid colour of the year. One Instagram user called it 'divine' another said it 'looks spectacular'.
The shade is available in the Artisan Tilt-Head 4.7l to stand mixer, priced at £699, so this take on integrating the blue trend into our kitchen colour schemes isn't exactly at at the budget-friendly end of things. However, if you've been planning on purchasing in one of these classic appliances, this may be the time.
Whether you take the plunge and invest in the new KitchenAid colour, or are simply inspired to add a splash of periwinkle to your kitchen in one way or another, there's no doubt about it, this is blue's year.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
