Ninja is having a secret sale - here's how to get on the list

Oh we do love a bargain - and that smug feeling of having insider info. So it's no surprise that the words 'Ninja secret sale' had our ears pricked.

Because, yes, one of our favourite gadget brands has an upcoming sale that you have to be on the list to gain access to. But, don't worry, we'll make sure you're firmly on it so you can pick up the best Ninja appliances for a great deal.

The Ninja Secret Sale

The main sales of the year tend to be Amazon Prime Day (which happened in mid-July, Black Friday (at the end of November) and Boxing Day (you should probably already know when that is). However, Ninja's launching a summer sale on Friday 4th August - but it's not open to all.

Considering the brand consistently ranks in our best air fryer reviews, we know that plenty of you will be wanting to pick one of of their famous appliances up for less. All you have to do is sign up to Ninja newsletters via their website and reserve a spot - but be aware this has to be done before Wednesday 2nd August.

Once this is done sit back and wait for a link to come to your inbox on the 4th which will provide you exclusive access to the sale, and allow you to avoid having to deal with the (virtual) crowds to get your picks safely into your basket.

We don't know exactly what will be included in the sale, but we're hoping for the Dual Zone Air Fryer which our reviewer gave a glowing 5 out of 5 Ideal Home stars, the Ninja Creami because who doesn't want ice cream, sorbet and frozen puddings on tap, and the does-it-all 10-in-1 Ninja Speedi which air fries and steams at the same time.

(Surely the health benefits of the air frying will outweigh the ice cream? We're going with yes, please don't say otherwise.)

So make sure you're on the list before August 2nd so you can snap up the exclusive bargains on the day - we will be!