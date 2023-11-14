This Chesterfield sofa is the comfiest we've sat on – and it's on sale at the best price we've seen all year

Furniture Village's Black Friday sale has already started and there's a sofa currently in the sale at the best price we've ever seen – not to mention, our Editor says it's the only Chesterfield she's sat on that's actually comfortable.

If there's a time as good as ever to snag one of the best sofas on the market, it'd have to be during the month of November, thanks to Black Friday and all the festivities that come with it.

In fact, some early Black Friday sofa deals have already landed and we can only imagine that we will continue to see deal after deal as more Black Friday furniture deals unravel in the run-up to the big weekend.

(Image credit: Furniture Village)

Furniture Village sofa deal

Furniture Village's Black Friday sale began on Monday 6th November and will be running all the way up until Monday 27th November. The retailer will be offering great deals across sofas, beds and mattresses, to dining room essentials. Everything you may need to give your home a seasonal makeover.

However, our star in Furniture Village's Black Friday deals is the Rene 3 Seater Fabric Sofa, shining in mesmerising retro style. Currently available for £995, down from its retail price of £1595, shoppers will be able to save £600 on this staple that is sure to make a living room look more expensive.

Rene 3-Seater Fabric Sofa | was £1595 now £995 at Furniture Village

A firm yet comfortable pocket-sprung seat and super-soft velvet-feel upholstery make the Rene 3-seater sofa a Chesterfield sofa that's a little more equipped for lounging than most options. A luxe sheen makes the most of the stylish buttoned details.

Our Decor Editor, Amy Lockwood – AKA, our in-house expert on all things sofas – says that the Rene 3 Seater is the 'only Chesterfield I've sat on that's actually comfy and the best price I've seen all year.'

So, there you go, folks. You've heard it here first. This is certainly a sofa deal not to be slept on.

(Image credit: Furniture Village)

And, just to make the deal even sweeter, this Furniture Village pickup also ticks the boxes as a fast delivery sofa, guaranteed to arrive in time for Christmas.

Therefore, if you've been on the hunt for where to buy a sofa and have been holding out, Furniture Village might just be the place to go as you'll not only score a deal but have reliability as well.

Consider this a welcome addition to our round-up of early Black Friday deals we'll be keeping our eye on to shop now.