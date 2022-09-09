John Lewis reveals shoppers just can't get enough of this risky sofa colour

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sales of white sofas are up 48% this year, according to John Lewis' 2022 Shop, Live, Look report. The annual round-up of sales figures from the British department store reveals that not only are we seeking 'everyday moments of joy' but that we also just can't get enough of daring white living room sofa ideas.

Lovers of Merlot, this one's not for you.

The white sofa trend

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Over the last year, there's been a shift in what we want from the best sofas, as John Lewis (opens in new tab) explains. 'Last year, it was function first, with corner sofas in. This year, it was all about beautiful design.

'White sofas were 2022’s status symbol, and our customers certainly made a statement,' says the retailer. 'Even the threat of spilled coffee and muddy pawprints couldn’t stop them.'

To be clear, we'll always, always love a corner sofa, but perhaps we're becoming even more discerning with our furniture choices. Or are we simply feeling more risky?

(Image credit: John Lewis)

It could be that thanks to Insta we've just been inspired by the stunning boucle sofas in the homes of glamourous figures such as Claudia Schiffer, Gabrielle Union-Wade and Kelly Wearstler.

Whatever the reason for this trend, a white sofa is a bold choice, as while it offers a certain timelessness, it's unforgiving of dirt, hair, spills and sticky fingers. Positioned in a stylish living room, propping up a wall painted in the best white paint, an ivory or crisp white sofa creates a spacious and elegant feel.

White living room ideas just may not suit everyone's lifestyle. If you have white bedding or often wear an all-white outfit, a white sofa might well be a realistic option. Sofas are just particularly hard-working pieces of furniture, so think carefully.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

John Lewis says that in this newfound pursuit of beauty, shoppers have been making statements with maximalist styles and wallpaper, as well as white sofas. 'Statement furniture rose fast, with sales of our Bobbin collection quadrupling and patterned carpets up 20%. 'As we went renovation crazy, we sold enough wallpaper to stretch from Land’s End to John O’Groats!' says the department store.

Would you choose a white sofa? Until we have a house with multiple living rooms, it's a no from us.