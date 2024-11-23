How to become a living room family – 7 sofa and decorating tricks to get the family together in one place

Are you part of a living room family or a bedroom family? If you’re confused as to what on earth I’m talking about then let me catch you up – the living room family vs bedroom family debate is the latest TikTok trend which refers to the way families spend their free time.

As the living room family way is seen as the better and healthier option and the bedroom family way strikes us here at the Ideal Home office as a little bit sad, I’ve put together a few expert-recommended tips on how to encourage your loved ones to gather together as a true living room family – from the best sofa types to invest in to some decorating tricks and cosy living room ideas.

‘The term “living room family” refers to a family that enjoys spending time together in their living room during their downtime, after work and school or any time they want to relax,’ says Monika Puccio, head buyer at Sofa Club. ‘In contrast to this, a “bedroom family” is one who often prefers to go to their separate bedrooms to unwind.’

Monika continues, ‘The living room family trend gained popularity as parents noticed their children staying in the communal space for their downtime, when playing or watching television, rather than retreating to their rooms. TikTok users have taken to the app claiming that having a living room family shows your children feel safe and don’t need to move to their own space to switch off.’

1. Invest in a large, comfortable sofa

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Every living room revolves around the single most important and usually the largest piece of furniture – the sofa. So it’s important to get this one piece right, especially if you want to encourage your family to like hanging out in this space. When it comes to the ideal living room sofa idea for a family, the bigger and more comfortable it is the better.

‘This trend highlights how home design can encourage quality time with family,’ says Victoria Foster, interior stylist at ScS. ‘To create a living room family environment, invest in a spacious, comfortable sofa that encourages relaxation and interaction.’

Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi, continues, ‘A comfy and inviting corner sofa with plenty of comfortable seating for the whole family will work best here. Make sure that there’s enough room for everybody to be included to encourage optimum togetherness for shared activities like movie or game nights. Rounded or U-shaped configurations are particularly effective at making everyone feel part of the group.’

Lucy adds what sofa styles are best avoided in a family living room, ‘I would avoid overly formal sofas with sharp lines and minimal cushioning as they’re less likely to encourage extending relaxation. Equally, separate chairs, rather than communal seating could result in some family members feeling distanced from the group.’

2. Opt for a modular sofa design

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

In addition to corner and U-shaped sofas, investing in a modular sofa is another great family living room idea.

Victoria at ScS recommends ‘a large, modular sectional sofa is ideal, offering flexible seating and enough space for the whole family. Sofas with extra features, like a chaise or extended seating, provide added comfort and make it easy for the whole family to relax together.’

A modular sofa will also future-proof your living room in case your family grows so you can simply add a module to your existing sectional sofa. Or if you end up moving, a modular sofa can be reconfigured and adapted to new spaces.

3. Go for an easy-to-maintain material

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

In order for your family to be truly able to relax together in the living room is only if you’re not overly precious about your sofa. Stains and spills happen, especially when you have a family with young children and pets. So it’s worth investing in a sofa material that’s easy to clean and doesn’t show stains too easily.

‘Choose durable, easy-to-clean fabrics like leather or performance upholstery to withstand daily use. Avoid delicate fabrics like silk which may not stand up to the demands of family life,’ Victoria at ScS advises.

Additionally, sofa styles with removable, machine-washable covers are a good idea. Especially as it means that if the covers are ever beyond rescue or once they get worn out by daily use, you can easily swap them out for new ones instead of having to buy a whole new sofa.

4. Arrange your sofa and furniture to encourage conversation

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

How you arrange furniture in a living room is also important to the way the space ends up being used. Going for a setting that helps your family face each other and therefore interact with one another will help in creating the perfect living room family environment.

‘A central coffee table that everyone can gather round for games and puzzles is a great way to encourage shared activity and engagement,’ Lucy at Arighi Bianchi suggests.

Monika at Sofa Club adds, ‘The room is often centred around a comfortable sofa, providing a cosy and inviting space for everyone to relax. Choosing a family-friendly sofa for your living room can make it a place where your family can unwind, bond, and create lasting memories.’

5. Layer cosy soft furnishings

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

It’s not just about the furniture itself but also about the finishing touches you add that can add to a comfortable, cosy feel of your lounge. And who wouldn’t want to spend time in a space like that?

‘Add cosy textiles like throws and cushions to create a welcoming atmosphere,’ Victoria at ScS says.

Monika agrees, ‘To create a space for a living room family to thrive, cosiness is key! As well as a sofa big enough to fit the whole family, incorporating cushions and blankets creates a warm and comforting space.’

6. Incorporate storage for toys and books

(Image credit: Future PLC/Joanna Henderson)

For your children to feel comfortable in the living room, it’s important for them to see it is their space as much as it is yours. But to prevent their toys taking over the room, it’s best to incorporate some living room toy storage ideas.

‘Incorporate practical storage solutions, such as storage footstools for toys and books, to keep the space organised and functional,’ Victoria at ScS recommends.

Equally, you can invest in some storage baskets or a sofa with some hidden storage space included.

7. Add personalised finishing touches

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

‘Personalised touches like family photos will all create a cosy, relaxed atmosphere, reinforcing the idea that this is a space for connecting and bonding,’ Lucy at Arighi Bianchi says.

And it’s not just family photos that can contribute to this feel. But also things like meaningful memorabilia from shared trips and your kids’ art will help add to this cosy ambiance.

And by completing this living room family checklist, I’m sure your loved ones will love gathering in the lounge and spending time together. Just wait and see.