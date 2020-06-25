We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With temperatures reaching as high as 31°C this week, it’s no wonder cool accessories are selling like hotcakes. And it appears there’s a new on-trend toy in town! Searches for sprinkler mats are up a whopping 1,437 per cent year on year according to Google.

And where there’s a shopping demand of course theres’s an Amazon best-seller!

The Amazon sprinkler mat has been listed in the retailer’s best-selling list of toys, and for good reason. With an affordable £20.99 price tag and rave customer reviews, it’s easy to see why parents are snapping this cool sprinkler up. Because paddling pools are cool, but sprinklers are way more fun.

This sea world themed design is proving most popular. The 68″ super diameter sprinkler mat is large enough to host the whole family.

Buy now: Syolee Splash Sprinkler Play Mat, £20.99, Amazon

Sales of paddling pools and cooling new sprinklers are on the rise, unsurprisingly. While restrictive measures remain in place, we’re set to be spending more time than ever in our own gardens this summer.

As a result toy and games sales have been one of the biggest areas of growth in sales, as people seek ways to keep cool and entertain during the heatwave. According to the retailer, many of its best-selling products over the last few days have been paddling pools and garden inflatables.

One Five star reviewer of the sprinkler mat raves, ’This turned out to be even better than I expected! It took me a minute to figure out how to put it together (you don’t have to use one of the pieces if you’re attaching it to a regular garden hose) cause I was making it harder than it needed to be. Ha. But it fills up really nicely and sprays water nice and high! It’s easy to drain for storage and lays so flat! Loving it so far!’.

And it seems sprinkler mats are not just for kids either…

Who wouldn’t welcome running through a cold water fountain right now?