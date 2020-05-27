We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

As temperatures soar there’s never been a more desirable time to lounge poolside – ready to take a dip to cool off! But often it’s just the kids who get to splash around in a paddling pool. What about us grown ups? The Argos family pool can change all that.

While the hot tub is the dream, they are not a particaulry cheap option. And not always the desired fix for the sweltering heat.

This inflatable family pool is the happy balance between paddling pool and hot tub. It’s sizeable enough to provide fun for all the family.

And at just £60 not over budget! Plus you can order it and collect the very same day, stock permitting.

The 10ft Argos family pool

The 10 foot quick-up pool would make the ideal addition to your garden this week, and for the summer months beyond.

According to the Argos website the approximate time to inflator is just 2 minutes! That’s quicker than you can apply the sun lotion.

It measures 305cm in diameter and 76cm in height, making it feel like a proper plunge pool, rather than a kids paddling pool.

Bestway 10ft Quick Up round Family Pool, £60, Argos

The Bestways pool comes complete with a pump and a cover, to ensure it can be left filled over night without bugs taking an unwanted dip. It also features a filter pump to prevent that happening while it’s open air too.

Fancy some loungers for around the pool? Argos have those covered too, with multiple designs for this season. From the smart zero gravity lounger to the tropical holiday vibes of the Ipanema Fruit outdoor furniture collection.

The safety warning says it’s suitable for children under 3 years old. And, ‘Only to be used in water where the child is within its depth and under adult supervision.’

Are you looking for a cool alternative to a pricey hot tub? This could be just the thing your summer garden needs.