Looking for an affordable way to dine outdoors during the heatwave? Look no further because we’ve found an Argos picnic table and chairs that folds away into a neat carry case for just £30. The folding picnic table is just the thing for outdoor entertaining this summer.

Get set to dine outdoors in no time at all with this clever folding table set. The design starts out flat with an easy carry handle, before folding out to become a picnic table with four stools.

Argos folding picnic table and chairs

The folding table’s ideal for trips to the park and camping adventures. Or even as additional seating when hosting a garden party.

Admittedly, the design is plastic, so not as attractive as similar foldable wooden models – but at that price it’s hard to dispute.Besides, you could always cover the table with a tablecloth, if you wanted to dress it up for an occasion.

The five star reviews read, ‘The camping/picnic table was easy to carry and set up. It has a high weight limit so it can’t break and it seats 4 people’. Another says ’It is perfect for picnics with family. Easy to carry and set up is really easy.’ What could you want from an affordable outdoor set.

Buy now: Folding Picnic Table and Stools, £30, Argos

Incidentally, there’s a Little Tikes Junior Picnic Table on the site priced at £60. That’s double the price… just saying.

Argos is a great place to shop for all our outdoor needs this summer, from their paddling pools and deckchairs to brilliant sun shades – all at unbeatable prices. But what we love, now more than ever, is the fact you collect the very same day from your local store – stocks permitting of course.

Is this quirky folding picnic table in stock in a store near you?