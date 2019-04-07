If you’re a fan of Next but often find yourself waiting for their sale to drop, then we have a solution for you because we’ve found the perfect copycat collection, which could save you £135!
Thanks to B&M’s stylish homeware at super low prices, these bargain buys look almost identical to some of our favourite finds in Next, but there’s simply no beating B&M when it comes to price.
The discount retailer has just launched a brand new collection of nautical-inspired products that will add a touch of costal chic to any home.
We’ve found like-for-like pieces from both stores; can you tell which is B&M and which is Next?
The anchor ornament
Add a touch of nautical glam to any room with this large anchor ornament. The silver hue and rope knot add a realistic touch, while the size makes it a great feature to take centre stage.
Ideal: Ceramic Anchor, £14, Next
Great deal: (in store only) Anchor Ornament, £3.99, B&M
Total saving: £10.01
The wide tray table
Thanks to the foldable design, tray tables are perfect if you’re short on storage space. They have multiple uses around the home too as they’re a great option for a bedside table, or even to use if you don’t have a dining table.
Ideal: Huxley Painted Tray Side Table, £60, Next
Great deal: (in store only) Grey Bjorn Wide Tray Table, £17, B&M
Total saving: £46
The table lamp
A modern classic, the tripod lamp is a winner for adding a touch of design credibility to any room. A great version to own if you’re looking for something a little less traditional than a standard lamp.
Ideal: Grey Alpine Table Lamp, £55, Next
Great deal: (in store only) Tripod Table Lamp, £12.99, B&M
Total saving: £42.01
The hanging heart decoration
Let love into your home with this simple yet beautiful hanging heart decoration. Apart from the price, the only real difference between the B&M and Next versions is that the former is made from shells, while the latter is made from faux petals.
Ideal: Hanging Blossom Hear, £10, Next
Great Deal: (in store only) Hanging Shell Heart, £2.99, B&M
Total saving: £7.01
The lantern
These lookalike lanterns will light up any home in style. The B&M buy will also leave you enough change to stock up on some heavenly scented candles.
Ideal: Country Wood Lantern, £40, Next
Great deal: (in store only) White Wooden Lantern, £6.99, B&M
Total saving: £33.01
If there’s one thing we love here at Ideal Home HQ, it’s finding style on a budget! And it’s mission accomplished with this range.