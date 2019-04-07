Get a stylish Next look for less with these new B&M homeware bargains

You could save £135 with B&M!

If you’re a fan of Next but often find yourself waiting for their sale to drop, then we have a solution for you because we’ve found the perfect copycat collection, which could save you £135!

Related: Bag one of these bargain B&M tables – at £10 each they’re even cheaper than IKEA and Argos

Thanks to B&M’s stylish homeware at super low prices, these bargain buys look almost identical to some of our favourite finds in Next, but there’s simply no beating B&M when it comes to price.

The discount retailer has just launched a brand new collection of nautical-inspired products that will add a touch of costal chic to any home.

We’ve found like-for-like pieces from both stores; can you tell which is B&M and which is Next?

The anchor ornament

b&m next get the look for less

Add a touch of nautical glam to any room with this large anchor ornament. The silver hue and rope knot add a realistic touch, while the size makes it a great feature to take centre stage.

Buy now
Ideal: Ceramic Anchor, £14, Next
Great deal: (in store only) Anchor Ornament, £3.99, B&M

Total saving: £10.01

The wide tray table

b&m next get the look for less

Thanks to the foldable design, tray tables are perfect if you’re short on storage space. They have multiple uses around the home too as they’re a great option for a bedside table, or even to use if you don’t have a dining table.

Buy now

Ideal: Huxley Painted Tray Side Table, £60, Next
Great deal: (in store only) Grey Bjorn Wide Tray Table, £17, B&M

Total saving: £46

Related: We can’t stop smiling at Next’s Happy Home range, new and online now!

The table lamp

b&m next get the look for less

A modern classic, the tripod lamp is a winner for adding a touch of design credibility to any room. A great version to own if you’re looking for something a little less traditional than a standard lamp.

Buy now

Ideal: Grey Alpine Table Lamp, £55, Next
Great deal: (in store only) Tripod Table Lamp, £12.99, B&M

Total saving: £42.01

The hanging heart decoration

b&m next get the look for less

Let love into your home with this simple yet beautiful hanging heart decoration. Apart from the price, the only real difference between the B&M and Next versions is that the former is made from shells, while the latter is made from faux petals.

Buy now

Ideal: Hanging Blossom Hear, £10, Next
Great Deal: (in store only) Hanging Shell Heart, £2.99, B&M

Total saving: £7.01

The lantern

b&m next get the look for less

These lookalike lanterns will light up any home in style. The B&M buy will also leave you enough change to stock up on some heavenly scented candles.

Buy now
Ideal: Country Wood Lantern, £40, Next
Great deal: (in store only) White Wooden Lantern, £6.99, B&M

Total saving: £33.01

Related: New year, new you? Check out these B&amp;M kitchen appliances for healthy cooking

If there’s one thing we love here at Ideal Home HQ, it’s finding style on a budget! And it’s mission accomplished with this range.

Ideal Home newsletter

All the latest from Ideal Home