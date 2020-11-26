The 10 Christmas Gonks you need in your life – plus imaginative display ideas

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gonks are proving to be THE most in demand Christmas accessory of 2020 so far. Seriously, they are like gold dust. No sooner have you found the one you want to welcome into your home and it’s gone quicker than you can say ‘son of a nutcracker!’.

We’ve been on the look for these popular festive must-haves and are happy to report where you can still buy them…

Best Christmas Gonks still available to buy

They’ve already sold out with many retailers, we can only hope for a restock post-lockdown. But here’s where you can still buy these little characters, right now…

Tree topper Gonk

Amosfun Christmas Swedish Gnome Plush Tree Topper: £10.99, Amazon

It's no longer about the fairy, the tree topper for 2020 is the on-trend Gonk. What better way to finish a traditionally dressed tree than with this Folklore favourite. H28cm

Scandi Style Gonks

Hilif Christmas Gnomes: was £12.99, Now £10.39, Amazon

These more traditional knitted white and grey Scandi-style Gonk ornaments are ideal to introduce this classic gnome into your home. Perfect for a snowy, winter wonderland decorating theme. H30cm.

Sparkly Christmas Gonks

On-trend grey Gonk

Impressionism Wobbly Gonk: £16, John Lewis & Partners

This stylish grey design is currently proving very popular, so be quick. The fashionable looking gnome is rocking an all-grey outfit complete with striped tights for a bit of fun. This chic Gonk will fit in with a well-dressed decor, not stand out like a sore thumb. H52cm.

Christmas Gonk display ideas

Collect a few to create a curated sideboard display. Hallways are a great place for this simple idea, to welcome visitors with a friendly face.

Create a captivating corner with a cluster of festive decorations. From lights and stars to Gonks, give the stars of the show their own corner of a room to shine bright.

Place a colourful character beside the tree, to tie in the colour scheme and extend the Christmas decorating outwards from the main point of focus.

What are Gonks?

Gonks are not a new thing, in fact they go back yonks. And it turns out there’s more to these bearded little Santa doppelgangers than mere decoration. The festive little characters originated in Scandinavian folklore where they are believed to protect farms and homes from catastrophes and misfortune.

Many Scandinavian children in fact still leave out food for the Gonks on Christmas Eve, much like the tradition of a mince pie and a glass of milk for Santa.The difference being the Gonk’s snack of choice is a bowl of porridge and butter, as this is said to make the creatures happy and ensure good luck in the new year.

Get your Gonk before they’re gone.