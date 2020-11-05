Black Friday sofa deals – cash in on big savings for a comfy new couch or sofa bed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking to by a new sofa? It’s well worth waiting to see the best Black Friday sofa deals. Sofas are one of the most important furniture pieces for the home – what would Netflix nights in be without a comfy sofa?! But while this living room staple is pretty essential, it’s also one of the most expensive furniture purchases to make. All the more reason to watch out for the one you want to bag it during the seasonal sales.

Given the fact we spend the best part of the week lounging on the sofa, it makes total sense to invest wisely. Watch out for the sofa you like now, to be sure to get it at the best price. Many of the top retailer offer sizeable discounts on and around the big day.

Sit back and think of the savings on your new sofa.

Black Friday Sofa deals – quick links

Black Friday ScS Sofa deals

ScS, one of the UK’s largest retailers of upholstered furniture, has released a preview of epic deals along with an extra £25 off for online and in-store customers. The Black Friday deals will run from Tuesday the 17th until Monday the 30th of November.

Joni 3 Seater Sofa: was £899, now £395

This natural feel Joni sofa is great choice to bag a bargain on a timeless design. Come Black Friday this will be even cheaper, with 65% off, down from £899 to £274. The three-seater standard back sofa is complete with plaid accent cushions and oak or mahogany effect feet. View Deal

Harry 3 Seater Sofa: currently £599, will be £274

This popular upholstered sofa will be discounted by 50% come the 17th of this month. It’s worth sizing it up before the big day, to make sure you are ready to make the purchase. View Deal

Black Friday John Lewis sofa deals

These top secret deals are yet to be revealed, but we will report them to you as soon as we catch wind of them.

John Lewis & Partners say that a commitment to ‘never knowingly undersold’ means that it matches its competitors’ prices all year round, so ‘even when it’s not Black Friday, we’ll have deals you can enjoy’.

However, we’re promised some excellent bargains in this year’s Black Friday sale. And for comparison, last year there was 20 per cent off all big-name brands, including Ercol and Loaf, over Black Friday week.

Black Friday DFS Sofa Deals

DFS Zuma Corner Sofa: was £1,599, Now £799

This deal offers a whole lot of sofa for the money. There’s space for the whole family on this four-seater design, which comes in 11 colours. From Lemon to Graphite, and on-trend Rose pink, mocha and Sky blue, there’s the right shade for any living room. And all at half price! View Deal

DFS Adair Leather Sofa: was £1,599, Now £799

Brown leather will always be a timeless choice, especially for country-style interior. Even ahead of the discount event buying this attractive leather sofa will save you £800 off the original ticket price. View Deal

Black Friday Furniture Village Sofa Deals

Furniture Village Chill Chaise Sofa: was £1,465, Now £1,095

Is it a sofa? Or is it a bed? Let’s just call it a hybrid of the two and simply refer to the ‘Chill’ as the best place to binge-watch box sets. And with £370 off, lets call it a bargain too. View Deal Furniture Village Homebird 3 Seater Sofa: was £1495, Now £995

A classic button-back design will always be in fashion for any living room. This fine example even more so, in its chic charcoal grey velvet upholstery – adding a hint of glam to the timeless shape. View Deal Furniture Village Versatile Small Sofa Bed: was £799, Now £599

This simple, yet stylish sofa bed is ideal for small space living. With no arms the design allows the sofa to seamlessly become a bed with very little restriction. With an easy-to-use frame mechanism this design goes from sofa to bed in an impressive six seconds. View Deal

How to buy a sofa this Black Friday – things to consider

There will be lots of deals flying about on sofas this Black Friday. It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of the sale, but there are a few things to keep in mind when you are buying a new sofa. Otherwise you may end up disappointed.

Will my sofa fit?

It’s tempting to go for the biggest sofa possible, but take care not to fill up the room completely. Measure up carefully first and use masking tape to map the outline of your new sofa on the floor to make sure it won’t dominate the room.

If you have your heart set on a corner or chaise but are pushed for space, consider designs that come with add-on footstools, so you can add extra seating as and when you need it.

Measure doors and corridors to make sure your sofa will get in. Generally, your sofa width must be less than the height of the doorway, but some designs have detachable arms or come in sections.

Should I go for loose or fixed covers?

Pets and children are the downfall of many a chic sofa, so choose a practical option from the start. Look for easy-to-wipe leather that improves with a bit of ‘distress’, reversible cushion covers or removable slipcovers that can be tossed in the washing machine or even dry-cleaned.

Fixed covers aren’t necessarily impractical. Protect your sofa with a throw, or look into fabric treatments or insurance. For example, Sofa.com offers Guiardsman Fabric Protection for £60 (for a three-seater sofa), while Very offers furniture insurance for £75 for three years.

When will my sofa be delivered?

This will depend on whether your sofa is made to order or is already sitting ready in a warehouse. If it’s made to order or shipped from abroad, you could be waiting up to 12 weeks for it to arrive. But some designs can be with you in days.

As more sofa deals are announced we’ll be sure to add them to this page, so shoppers don’t miss out.