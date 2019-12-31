One key part of the Christmas story is how three wise men followed a star. But as New Year approaches, its seems we’re hinting down a star of a different variety, in the shape of this new B&M star lantern, showcased on Instagram.

The discount store shared the snap with an upbeat message for followers, ‘2020 is going to be our year to sparkle; especially with this stunning lantern!’

The chrome-look LED lantern is only £18, to ensure tight January budgets are still totally manageable.

Here is the new design, proving stars are not just for Christmas…

B&M star lantern on wish-lists

In less than 24 hours the snap had earned 6,618 likes and 186 – and counting! the general consensus was one of ‘want’ amongst shoppers who are adding the new lantern to their wish-lists!

These are some of the many happy shoppers eager to get their hands on the star lantern;

‘Very nice I want one 💖’ says one.

‘I want I want 💕💕😊’, exclaims another.

One tags a friend saying, ‘I want this lantern xx’.

‘This is so lovely, need to get this one 😁’ explains one fan. even from just four of the responses, you can get a clear picture that the LED star lantern is delighting lighting fans.

The new 60 LED star lantern is just the thing to light up a rather dull January – only dull in comparison to the bright lights of December. The chic Chrome-look lantern proves twinkling lights are not just for Christmas decoration. They add a magical element to any month, any room and any occasion.

Video Of The Week

With the celestial trend still dominating in 2020, we see this fabulous lantern lighting up our homes big time next season.

Although there is an impressive selection of lanterns currently available online, this chrome-look LED lantern sadly isn’t online yet. It is in stores nationwide. The product code is 349829, to make tracking it down in stores a little easier.

Will you be seeing stars in 2020??