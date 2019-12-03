Currys is selling the popular Dyson V8 vacuum with £100 off

Currys PC World has launched a fresh wave of deals – off the back of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The Black Tag promotion has up to 50 per cent off selected products and a number of popular household items – including the deal on Dyson V8 Absolute.

Previously, the vacuum was priced at £399 but – thanks to the Black Tag event – it’s now on offer for £299 – that’s a saving of £100.

The Dyson V8 Absolute is a versatile vacuum, designed to cater for all your household needs.

It’s a cordless vacuum, with up to 40 minutes of run time – which is plenty of time to give the house a quick once over.

The brand also boasts that it has 150% more brush bar power than V6 Animal – which means cleaning will be more thorough, as a result. This is achieved through a powerful motor inside the brush bar.

For tackling surfaces and trickier parts of the house, the V8 converts into a handheld device – which is particularly helpful with stairs, upholstery and desks.

It’s lightweight design also means that it can be easily lifted and manoeuvred, to target ceiling corners or high surfaces.

It’s worth pointing out that this deal at Currys PC World is not available for home delivery. Instead customers will have to collect for their local store.

But it seems it’s well worth it anyway – if the customer reviews are anything to go by.

Overall the vacuum has been rated as a solid 9.1 out of 10 and has more than 700 glowing reviews.

One customer praised the V8 Absolute, saying, ‘The suction is excellent and it does everything my old upright Dyson does. I don’t have to be dragging a long cable around after me and it’s very handy for the small jobs.’

While another added, ‘It’s just so good at what it does – much improved on the previous model. The longer battery time is a much welcomed improvement too.’

Just be sure to snap up this deal quickly – we have a feeling it won’t be around for much longer.