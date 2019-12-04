Decking Christmas tables with seasonal stars and snowflakes doesn’t float everybody’s (gravy) boat. That’s where this new Denby Monsoon dinner set, named Mandala is on hand.

Fashion brand, Monsoon has delved into the archives to create a dining set perfect for on-trend festive colours, but not just for Christmas.

Inspired by the swirling patterns of kaftan dresses, the results are beautiful ceramics with a bohemian feel.

Denby Monsoon dinner set

Intricate mandala motifs are commonly found on traditional Indian tile work, wood block prints and woven tapestries. Used on the china dinnerware it creates an exotic backdrop for any cuisine.

The range combines rich teal, warm metals and amber tones to bring a serene global feel to your festive dining table and all year round. Totally on-trend for this year’s jewel toned decorations.

Style over substance, I hear you ask? Nope! The Monsoon Mandala collection has the same Denby quality we know and love – made from fine china suitable for the fanciest dinner parties or causal every day dining.

Ah, but that means it’s fragile, right? Wrong again! All Monsoon Home pieces are safe for use in the oven, dishwasher, microwave AND freezer.

So you can keep plates warm before serving, reheat meals with ease and skip the washing up without worrying about damaging your dinnerware.

Buy now: Monsoon Mandala 12 piece tableware set, £138, Denby

Also available to get your (woolly) mitts on is a stylish ceramic serving platter costing just £25. Plus striking turquoise and gold placemats (£20 for four) and coasters (£10 for four) – perfect for festive entertaining.

Complete the look with small (£11) and large (£12) mugs, plus a set of two amber tumblers (£25). Hot chocolate anyone? If you prefer something a little stronger, pick up a set of two elegant wine glasses for £30 and fill to the brim with your favourite tipple. Mulled wine or eggnog – you choose!

Designer, Nicola Wilson, says, ‘The Monsoon archives have a wealth of incredible patterns, especially those inspired by traditional textile block printing. The bold imagery chosen to create Monsoon Mandala really stood out as bringing together the global influences seen in the Boho Luxe styling of Monsoon.’

Happy feasting!