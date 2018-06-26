Eve Sleep collaboration gives beds the wow factor

Here's a sneak peek of the brilliant collaboration with Eve Sleep and Mijo Studio – coming soon!

At Ideal Home we love to make it our mission to stay ‘in the know’ to bring you the best product ranges on the market right now. This fabulous design partnership between Eve Sleep and Mijo Studio caught our eye and who are we to deny readers the joy of grabbing a limited edition product?

These wonderfully unique bed frames are launching in July and we reckon you’ll love the design as much as we do!

The design collaboration

Miranda Tengs-Brun and Josefine Gilbert are the design-duo of Mijo Studio, and the genius minds behind the new bed frame design.

They’ve kept to a palette of tonal blues (making sure they’re still in keeping with Eve’s wider range of textiles) but purposefully included a striking yellow in amongst the sea of blue as a nod to the Eve brand.

The collection of bed frames are made in a canvas style fabric which reflects Mijo’s signature abstract and painterly style. The best thing about it? It has to be that these fabrics are hand-designed.

We love the idea that this makes each pattern completely unique with no two bed frames looking the same. Perfect to show off to any visitors! The bed frames come with or without a headboard, so the choice is up to you.

These fabulously fresh tones will bring any bedroom to life!

‘Creativity and design is at the heart of Eve. We’re extremely excited to work with Mijo,’ explains Kuba Wieczorek, the co-founder of Eve Sleep. ‘They are a talented pair, and we really fell for their unique, organic style. We knew as soon as we saw their work we’d be able to produce something exciting. It’ll be a fantastic addition to the Eve bedroom collection.’

