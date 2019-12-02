One of this week’s must-have Specialbuys is an extendible square dining table. The extending Aldi dining table in question ensures all can be seated comfortably around the same table for festive feasting.

As a standard dining table it accommodates four comfortably. For special occasions and parties the table easily extends to a sit six people.

The compact square design is small enough, when not extended, to sit in a small dining room or kitchen without imposing.

Forget Black Friday deals, Aldi offers its affordable prices all year round. The only catch is bagging the pieces while stocks last.

This smart dining table is an online exclusive, not available in stores.

New extending Aldi dining table

The country-style table features cream painted legs, supporting an oak veneer wooden table top. This beautifully classic design would suit many decor choices, particularly modern country. Being sold as a stand alone table it gives you the freedom to change the overlook by adding dining chairs of your choice.

Aldi do have a number of dining chair sets, should you choose to get the whole effect. The dining chairs are available in Cream or Black upholstery, sold in sets of two for £49.99.

As the smaller square dining table the design measures 75 x 75 x 76.4cm. The perfect size to comfortable seat four for everyday dining, without encroaching on a living space. After embracing the simple flip action the table extends to become double the size, measuring 150 x 75cm.

The Kirkton House dining table extends from a four seater to a six seater with a simple flip top and slide extending mechanism.

All fixtures and fittings are included, to ensure it’s as easy as possible to assemble at home on your own.

The self-assemble table is home delivery only, it is not available in stores.

Buy now: Kirton House Dining Table, £99.99, Aldi

An extending dining table is not just for Christmas, so think of it as investment – seeing you through festivities and beyond.