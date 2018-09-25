Are you guilty of doing this?

When it comes to maintaining a home you own, every penny counts. But, according to new research, Brits are unwittingly frittering away hundreds of pounds by failing to get their DIY projects right first time round.

A study conducted by myjobquote.co.uk found that 84 per cent of homeowners in the UK had outstanding repair jobs that needed completing.

Up your skills: Get your decorating game tight with this genius £40 AirBnB DIY experience

And rather than calling in the professionals, two-thirds of those surveyed admitted to donning a tool belt, rolling up their sleeves and trying to get the job done themselves.

But it seems that the old adage of ‘act in haste, and repent in leisure’ applies to their efforts. 68 per cent admitted that they had to call professional tradesman after their attempts at DIY went awry.

Further findings from the research revealed that the average British homeowner has seven DIY projects that need to be ticked off the to-do list.

And when it comes to the cost of each of these going wrong, the study showed that the average loss per failed repair job is £86. Add that up for all seven DIY jobs and that’s a financial hit of £602 – ouch!

The research also shed light on the most common renovation jobs that required attention for homeowners.

Painting and wallpapering

68 per cent of homeowners surveyed admitted that painting and wallpapering in their home needed to be addressed. Flaking paint and peeling wallpaper is a definite ‘no no’ for potential buyers.

Laying new flooring

52 per cent of homeowners participating in the research also revealed that they needed to lay new flooring. Few things look smarter than freshly laid wood or wood effect laminate flooring.

All your questions answered: Laminate flooring – how to choose, install and clean your surface

Fixing a leak

46 per cent of homeowners also revealed that they had sprung a leak and hadn’t yet got round to repairing it. From dripping taps to leaking roofs, where water escapes in a property it can only mean more money down the drain.

Commenting on the findings Lisa Evans, spokesperson for myjobquote.co.uk, said: ‘It’s a shame that so many British homeowners feel that they don’t have enough time or money to complete the outstanding DIY jobs in their homes.’

‘It’s a good idea to set aside some time every now and again to complete some jobs around the house. Or hire a tradesman for those that you can’t. Especially as some people end up costing themselves more by attempting jobs themselves.’

Whether you fall into the category of DIY pro or DIY no, it always pays to assess whether you’ve got the skills to a see a home repair job right through to the end.