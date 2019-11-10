You’ve probably already got it marked in your diary, we know we do. On 22nd November Elsa, Anna and Olaf return to the cinemas in Frozen 2! What better way to celebrate than with this Dunelm Frozen 2 bedding.

The Frozen sequel follows Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven the reindeer as they travel beyond Arendelle to an ancient, autumn-bound forest in an enchanted land.

The Dunelm Frozen 2 bedding features all our favourite characters, nestled in a flurry of snowflakes and a swirl of autumn leaves.

The collection has everything from bedding, blankets to a stunning sequin cushion to transform your kid’s bedroom into their very own Frozen kingdom.

Prices start at £6, why don’t we take a closer look at the highlights of the collection?

Frozen 2 bedding

Buy now: Frozen 2 duvet cover and pillowcase set, £14-15, Dunelm

This duvet cover and pillow set is the dream bedding for any Frozen fan. The reversible bedding features Elsa with her iconic braid, Anna and Olaf on one side. On the reverse is a snowy forest pattern in white.

The matching patterned bottom sheet will leave your kids dreaming of joining Anna and Elsa on their Frozen adventure.

Frozen 2 fleece blanket

Buy now: Frozen 2 fleece blanket, £10, Dunelm

This fleece blanket is the perfect addition to the Frozen 2 bedding. Cuddle up with loads of small Olaf’s while in front of the TV. Alternatively, leave it at the end of your little one’s bed to pull up over them as the nights start to turn chilly.

Frozen 2 sequin cushion

Buy now: Frozen 2 Anna and Elsa sequin cushion, £10, Dunelm

Hand’s down our favourite part of the collection is the alternating image sequin cushion priced at £10. We’re almost tempted to add one to our bedspread!

The cushion comes in two designs. One sequin cushion features Elsa on one side, then simply run your hand across the cushion to reveal the image of Anna against a snowy backdrop.

Buy now: Frozen 2 Olaf sequin cushion, £10, Dunelm

However, our personal favourite is the Olaf cushion. One side shows our favourite little living snowman jumping for joy. The reverse shows him posing with lovable and reliable Sven.

Will you be transforming your kid’s bedroom into there very own Arandelle with Dunelms Frozen 2 bedding?