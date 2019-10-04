What could be better to snuggle up with and stay warm on winter nights than this Dunelm teddy bear bedding.

With the teddy bear coat back for another season, having been the best-seller last year, it was only a matter of time before this trendy texture took over our homes.

Available in a range of pleasing shades and even a unique leopard print version, with prices starting from just £4, this seasonal bedding is sure to be a sell-out.

With temperatures starting to plummet, there’s no better time to invest in a fleecy teddy bear bedding set.

Prepare to have visions of hibernating from this point on…

Dunelm teddy bear bedding

With the on-trend jackets flooding the shops right now Dunelm is on the money with this new bedding.

To make them even more appealing the fashionable sets are available in a wealth of shades. With on-trend shades of Grey; Duck Egg; Lavender; Blush; Cream; Charcoal; Red and Navy. With additional patterned versions, including leopard print and star prints.

One happy shopper leaves a five star reviews for this leopard print version.

Writing, ‘I bought this bedding for the cold winter months and I can’t wait to use it. It’s so soft and snuggly! Quality and price are excellent, and the print is so on trend. Very happy with my purchase’.

Buy now: Teddy Bear Leopard Duvet Cover and Pillowcase, from £20, Dunelm

And if the fleece duvet isn’t enough the retailer is offering a full range of fleecy bedding staples. The irresistible tactile fabric is also available as pillows, fitted sheets, throws, cushions and even mattress toppers. What could be more inviting than a bed entirely dressed in teddy bear fleece?

Buy now: Teddy Bear Housewife Pillowcase, £4, Dunelm

Warning: cuddling up to this winter bedding may make it much harder getting out of bed on cold morning. But it’s a risk we’re willing to take, just to stay warm, tucked up like a teddy bear.