Introducing what might just be your favourite new bathroom brand – the super stylish Holborn Bathrooms. Taking inspiration from classic furniture, but using the latest technologies, this company takes traditional and makes it modern.

Buy now: Holborn Curved Traditional Floor-Standing Vanity Unity in Dust Grey, £1,390, Holborn Bathrooms

Holborn is starting out strong with a whopping eight collections – incorporating sanitaryware, baths, furniture, heating, brassware, showers, enclosures and accessories. Although inspired by the late 19th century, the look of each piece is definitely contemporary, with an added touch of elegance.

Maybe you’ve decided to start from scratch with a complete makeover – or simply want to add some classical vibes to your existing bathroom.Either way, you couldn’t have picked a better time.

Buy now: Camden Traditional Freestanding Slipper Bath, £700, Holborn Bathrooms

The vibe of Holborn is the style you’d expect at a trendy boutique hotel – luxurious, quintessentially British, with unexpected touches. We especially love the period charm of the brassware range, which shows off a classic design in of-the-moment finishes, including an ultra-modern matte black and a super-chic brass.

Buy now: Etros Wall-Mounted Brass Bath Shower Mixer, £425, Holborn Bathrooms

‘Someone once said that the sign of a good film is that you are immersed in the story and forget you are watching a film. The same can definitely be said of bathroom design, there should be nothing prescribed or contrived but just a space that is relaxing and beautiful,’ says Michael Sammon, Marketing Director at Holborn Bathrooms.

‘Our collection is a range of products that have been specially developed with design-led innovation, using the latest production technologies whilst being authentic with traditional design concepts.’

‘What we believe in is a fabulous fusion of technology, design and heritage. We bring the original quirks and classic style from late-19th century into modern 21st-century living – and it works!’

Check out the whole of Holborn’s collection, as well as dreamy design inspo at holbornbathrooms.co.uk. We’ve already started a Pinterest board based on this one!