You can now give them a fresh new look with these covers and accessories

We all fancy a change once in a while – especially when it comes to the look of our homes. But when you have a perfectly serviceable sofa, or armchair, or table, it’s hard to justify getting rid and starting afresh. And it seems the people at Ikea are on our wavelength, if their latest collection is anything to go by.

In stores this month, the limited-edition launch is all about reimagining existing Ikea furniture, giving it a look that’s firmly rooted in 2018. It celebrates design classics like its Klippan sofa and Poang armchair, while encouraging people to update them so that they reflect the latest trends.

If you already own these Ikea icons, you can buy new covers and accessories from Dutch designers Scholten & Baijings. And if not, you’ll be able to get yourself updated versions of the classic seating, safe in the knowledge that these pieces will stand the test of time.

Above, we see the Poang armchair in on-trend Gen Z yellow, and the Klippan sofa wearing a fetching grey-quilted cover.

Poang also now comes in tones of orange and Millennial pink, which we are loving, by the way!

The range also includes re-worked editions of some of Ikea’s original Mid-century designs. They include the Gagnet armchair, with its famous round seat, first sold in Ikea’s flagship store in Älmhult, Sweden back in 1958. At the store opening, Ikea invited journalists to come and sit in it, as it served as a prime example of Ikea design principles.

You may already recognise the Ekenaset armchair, now available with grey velvet upholstery. And between them, you’ll spot Ikea’s first flat-pack product, the Lovet – now Lovbacken – side table. Styled with pops of pinks and a shaggy monochrome rug, it looks bang up to date.

‘The new “Re-imagined Classics” collection is to be kept and looked after in the home forever,’ says Ikea’s Clotilde Passalacqua. ‘The products were favourites when they were first introduced, and they are still current now, decades after they were first designed.’