JD Williams triumphant with on-trend terrazzo print bedding

The trend for terrazzo print homewares is going from strength to strength this season

Terrazzo print is bigger than ever right now. Firstly a treatment for walls and floors, this composite material is growing in popularity. The budget-friendly alternative to marble, terrazzo is the confetti-like surface you’ll have noticed popping up everywhere.

Following in the fashionable footsteps of marble this popular material has been captured as a print. A decorative print seen decorating all manner of homewares this season.

From bedding to pendant lamps this trendy print is adding a touch of subtle pattern and colour to everyday home accessories.

JD Williams have got our attention with these latest soft furnishings, adorned with this hot on-trend print.

Trendy terrazzo print bedding

The statement duvet cover features a clever reversible design. One side is the on-trend terrazzo print that adds a soft, subtle pattern to bedrooms. The reverse features a louder graphic print, that’s all-singing all-dancing. Reversible bedding allows you to change up bedroom decor in an instant. Choose your pattern depending on how the mood takes you.

Buy now: Erin Duvet Cover Set, from £15, JD Williams

What is terrazzo?

Terrazzo is made from offcuts of natural materials. Fragments of marble, stone or glass are set into a concrete based. It’s then sanded and polished to give the shiny finish. The small fragments embedded into the concrete are what gives it a pretty confetti-effect. It’s this that makes it a popular subject to produce as printed patterns to adorn homeware.

Where did terrazzo originally come from?

The original history of terrazzo can be traced back to ancient Egyptian mosaics. It’s thought the terrazzo material we know today originated from Italy, derived from 18th Century Venetian pavements. This is what gives it it’s reputation as an artisan flooring material.

Watch this space for more terrazzo trend updates.