It seems black is… well, the new black when it comes to dining room furniture. Benches and mis-matched chairs have long been a go-to for a modern update on dining set-ups, but according to John Lewis & Partners, the ‘Little Black Chair’ is set to be the big style icon of the dining room.

And, in the spirit of the LBD, it just so happens that it has a wealth of styles available. So whether you fancy a smart little cocktail-hour number or something more relaxed and rustic, John Lewis has your style covered.

The John Lewis Little Black Chair – our favourite designs

The Beckett chair

The tidy profile of the Beckett chair may be understated but the lacquered beech finish, buttery beige leather seat and rattan back is a dreamy combo that means it can hold its own as a worthy investment.

We asked Interior Designer Tamsin Leech-Griffiths, Interior Designer at No.8 Project, why black works so beautifully:

‘Black always offers me a feeling of satisfaction and impact, just like a little black Chanel dress, it shows silhouette to its best. I like my interiors to have a level of sophistication and black never fails to offer the balance needed to maintain that. In my opinion it compliments every colour in the palette and has a satisfyingly grounding effect.’

Whether your style is modern country style or ultra glam, there’s a chair to suit, the key is simply choosing chairs with slim profiles rather than heavy, blocky designs.

The Scandi chair

The scooped back and tapered frame will fit right into a sleek, Scandi-inspired interior, but the twisted, woven cord seat give it a warmth that means it will also pair perfectly with natural colour schemes or more rustic, interiors.

Philippa Prinsloo, Partner & Head of Design, Home at John Lewis & Partners, tells us why black works so well in a neutral space. ‘Incorporating black accents into a neutral scheme will keep the look on trend for years to come. The contrast of black against neutral tones creates a statement without clashing and overpowering the room.’

The design classics

Combining these black designer seats with plush pink velvet chairs gives this glam scheme some serious edge. The striking statement and mix of styles creates an eclectic finish that will wow dinner guests.

Are you tempted to go for an all-black seating arrangement? Or maybe mix them up with chairs in pink or pale wood?